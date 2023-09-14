Prince Edward Island says a cyberattack launched today has crashed the main provincial government website.

The province says attackers are using the so-called denial-of-service tactic, generating enough artificial website traffic to overburden servers.

The province assures in a news release that the attack has not compromised data but warns it may hinder transactions at government service centres.

The government says it is working to restore the website.

The cyberattack comes as P.E.I. braces for the impact of hurricane Lee, which is expected to make landfall in the Maritimes as a less intense post-tropical low on Saturday.

The incident follows a similar denial-of-service attack that affected some Quebec government websites on Wednesday.