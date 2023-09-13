The parent company of The Weather Network says it was affected by a cybersecurity incident that took down some of its data systems.

Pelmorex Corp. says in a statement that the incident was connected to a third-party software provider.

The system outage appears to have started Tuesday morning.

The company says the weather data systems of both The Weather Network and its French-language equivalent MeteoMedia were affected.

Pelmorex says it is working to fully restore services as soon as possible.

The company says it has contacted cybersecurity experts about the incident and an investigation is underway.