Cyclist dead after collision in Saint-Charles-de-Bellechasse, east of Quebec City

A cyclist has died after colliding with a vehicle in Saint-Charles-de-Bellechasse, 50 kilometres east of Quebec City in the province’s Chaudière-Appalaches region.

Quebec provincial police say the collision occurred on Route 279 Friday evening shortly before 8 p.m.

The cyclist suffered serious injuries and was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

His name and age were not immediately released.

Investigators are still trying to determine what caused the collision.

The police investigation is ongoing.