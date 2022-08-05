Police say a man has died after colliding with a passing train while riding his bicycle in Guelph, Ont.

They say emergency services were called to the railway tracks on Edinburgh Road North, between Crimea Street and Inkerman Street, just after 5 p.m. on Thursday.

Police say their investigation has found that a cyclist, who was travelling southbound on Edinburgh Road, rode around a barrier for an unknown reason and collided with a passing westbound train.

A 31-year-old man from Guelph was taken to a trauma centre after the crash.

Police say the man later succumbed to his injuries.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or saw the cyclist just before it happened is asked to contact police.

