Police in Mississauga, Ont., say a cyclist was killed in an early morning hit-and-run with a driver who they say was “involved” with officers before the crash.

Peel Regional Police say Ontario’s police watchdog has invoked its mandate and could not answer further questions about the interaction between police and the driver.

The Special Investigations Unit investigates when police conduct may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault or the firing of a gun at a person.

Police say the collision took place around 4:30 a.m. on Airport Road near Thamesgate Drive.

They say a female cyclist was struck and killed, and the driver fled the scene.

Police did not provide any further information about the suspect.