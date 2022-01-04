Hedley Lake, a World War II veteran and last survivor of the passenger ferry SS Caribou which sank in 1942.Courtesy of The Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 29, Burin

On Oct. 1, 1942, Able Seaman Hedley Lake of the British Royal Navy, most recently posted to Alexandria, Egypt, sailed from England to New York for training and a new assignment on HMS LST 303, the latest in amphibious landing craft. By happenstance he met up with a fellow Newfoundlander from his hometown of Fortune, Able Seaman Mack Piercey, in the breakfast lineup at the Brooklyn naval yard. Able Seaman (abbreviated as AB) Lake’s 28-day leave wasn’t due to start quite yet, but AB Piercey was able to talk their way into travelling to Fortune together.

Arriving in Sydney, N.S., on Oct. 13, they also met with AB Piercey’s brother, Harvey, who was on the HMCS Medicine Hat. They toasted their reunion before AB Lake and AB Piercey boarded the Sydney to Port aux Basques passenger ferry SS Caribou. On board were 73 civilians (including 11 children), 118 military personnel, and a crew of 45, with Captain Benjamin Taverner bringing the total to 237. Escorting the ferry was the Royal Canadian Navy minesweeper HMCS Grandmère. It was a moonless night in the Cabot Strait, but the Grandmère’s captain, Lieutenant James Cuthbert, was uneasy with the amount of smoke the SS Caribou was producing.

He was right to worry. The entry of the United States into the Second World War after the attack on Pearl Harbour on Dec. 7, 1941, had prompted German Grand Admiral Karl Doenitz, head of the submarine arm of the German Navy, to unleash his submarine wolfpacks, and the North Atlantic was perilous. Over several months of 1942, 44 ships were sunk in Canadian waters, with only two U-boats lost.

Just before 4 o’clock in the morning of Oct. 14, U-69, under the command of Captain-Lieutenant Ulrich Graef, was searching for a grain convoy when the SS Caribou was spotted. The submarine fired one torpedo and struck the SS Caribou starboard; the ship went to the bottom with 136 lost, including 10 children. The 101 survivors, including AB Lake and AB Piercey, spent four hours in the water, desperately trying to save anyone they could. The distress was widespread and since family members often travelled together or crewed together, some families had multiple losses – Capt. Taverner and two of his sons died in the attack, for example.

The survivors were brought back to Sydney, recuperating at the Jubilee Hotel before resuming their trek on the SS Burgeo, which replaced the SS Caribou, but without nighttime crossings. Finally AB Lake and AB Piercey arrived a week late in Fortune to enjoy their 28 days of leave, although AB Lake had lost all his souvenirs including photographs of the pyramids and a German Luger. Despite their ordeal, the men were expected to return to duty on time, which they did.

AB Lake went on to fight in the Battle of Sicily (July and August, 1943), the invasion of Salerno (September, 1943), the Battle of Anzio (from January to June, 1944), and the June 6, 1944, D-Day landings in Normandy, France, on Sword/Juno beach, where LST 303 unloaded cargo of Sherman tanks and lorries, then took aboard wounded to transit back to Southampton.

Petty Officer First Class Wayne Rose of the Royal Canadian Navy interviewed AB Lake many times about his war experiences. “His memory was remarkable. He never deviated. And he was living history. How many people can you sit with and touch that were at D-Day?”

AB Lake died Dec. 1 in Burin, N.L., at the age of 103.

Hedley Whitfield Lake was born Aug. 12, 1918, in the town of Fortune, N.L., on the Burin Peninsula on the southeastern boundary of Fortune Bay, where his parents, Samuel and Ada, farmed. He was the oldest of four with a sister, Eleanor, and two brothers, Fred and Eli. He went to school in Fortune until Grade 10 or 11, and then took up the family enterprise of farming.

Newfoundland and Labrador's Lieutenant Governor Judy Foote poses for a picture with Hedley Lake in Fortune, N.L., on Aug. 12, 2018.The Lieutenant Governor of Newfoundland and Labrador via The Canadian Press

He was 24 on July 28, 1940, when he was recruited as part of the 10th contingent of Newfoundlanders with the British Royal Navy.

“He just wanted to go,” his daughter-in-law Eva Lake said, and he had also had a namesake uncle fight in the First World War, she said. He sailed to St. John’s and Halifax before docking in Southampton, England, where he was assigned to HMS Ganges for training. He was later assigned to serve on the HMS Hyacinth, a corvette patrolling the Palestine coastline, and the battleship HMS Queen Elizabeth.

After the war, he helped build the fish-processing plant in Fortune, where he was also employed.

“He was an active person, the hardest worker on the Burin Peninsula,” Ms. Lake said. “He started the day at 4 or 5 o’clock, would have breakfast, and then go feed his 10 or 20 cows. (Over the years he also kept horses, hens, pigs, and sheep.) He also grew many vegetables in a large garden: cabbages, turnips, carrots, potatoes, parsnips, radishes and green peas. He would get his vegetables ready, get his wood ready and then go to work in the plant. Then he’d feed the cows again. On Sunday he’d go in the country and cut his wood – 10, 20 cords of wood every year. He never wanted to sit down.”

When he did make time for recreation, he liked to attend card games and loved to play many games of soccer (locally called football).

AB Lake did not talk about his war experiences until about 20 years ago when his grandchildren started asking him about it for school projects. “He would talk quite a bit about when he went overseas, but mostly about what happened on the Caribou,” Ms. Lake said. AB Lake was the last survivor of the ship’s sinking.

He was a faithful member of the Royal Legion and never missed Remembrance Day ceremonies until last November, when he was bedridden. Since he could not go to Remembrance Day, the town brought Remembrance Day to him, with official visitors, photographs and a cake. “Remembrance Day, he was the rock star,” Mr. Rose said.

Predeceased by his wife, Jane (née Petten), whom he married on Dec. 5, 1946, and who died Nov. 15, 1994, AB Lake leaves his sons, David, Paul and Samuel; daughter, Elizabeth; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

AB Lake was known as a humble and generous person, “a magnificent man,” Ms. Lake said, and one who, his great age notwithstanding, is sincerely missed by his community. His funeral was attended by many provincial officials including Newfoundland and Labrador Lieutenant-Governor Judy Foote. Ms. Foote had also attended AB Lake’s final birthday party, where he told her, “I do not want to leave this planet yet.”