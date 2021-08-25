 Skip to main content
Dalhousie University issues vaccine mandate, Nova Scotia reports 94th COVID-19 death

Halifax
The Canadian Press
The Dalhousie University in Halifax is the latest in a series of Atlantic Canada universities issuing vaccine mandates ahead of the start to the fall semester.

Dalhousie University is requiring everyone on its campus to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or submit to testing twice a week.

The Halifax-based school is the latest in a series of Atlantic Canada universities issuing vaccine mandates ahead of the start to the fall semester.

Nova Scotia requires people coming from New Brunswick show vaccine proof due to rising COVID-19 cases

Dalhousie said today in a news release that students, staff and faculty who aren’t fully vaccinated or who choose not to provide the university with proof of vaccination will have to be tested twice a week. The vaccine mandate will also apply to University of King’s College students who visit the Dalhousie campus.

The university says more measures are needed to reduce COVID-19 transmission and will require masks to be worn on campus at least through September.

Meanwhile, health officials today are reporting one more death attributed to the coronavirus and seven new infections. Officials say a man in his 60s in the province’s western zone has died.

Nova Scotia has 50 active reported cases of COVID-19 and no one in hospital with the disease. The province has reported a total of 94 deaths linked to the virus.

