An image taken from video evidence presented in Nova Scotia Supreme Court shows inmates gathering in front of cell 8 in the North 3 unit of the Central Nova Scotia Correctional Facility, in Dartmouth, N.S.HO/The Canadian Press

A Nova Scotia judge has begun hearing an application to have the alleged ringleader of a brutal jail beating declared a dangerous offender.

Brian James Marriott pleaded guilty in February to aggravated assault in connection with the 2019 beating and stabbing of inmate Stephen Anderson at the Central Nova Scotia Correctional Facility, in Dartmouth, N.S.

Nova Scotia Supreme Court Justice Jamie Campbell, who is presiding over today’s hearing, has noted that Marriott has a long record of violent crimes dating back at least 20 years.

The Crown is attempting to meet Criminal Code standards to show that Marriott is a dangerous offender, including by demonstrating he poses a threat to the safety of others and has repeatedly shown himself unable to restrain his violence.

If he’s determined to be a dangerous offender, Marriott could be given a sentence with added conditions, or one under which his release would have to be approved by the National Parole Board.

Nathalie Mintsa, the acting programs manager at the Atlantic Institution, a prison in Renous, N.B., testified this morning that Marriott has declined initial opportunities to attend programming aimed at reducing his risk to society.

However, Marriott’s lawyer, Natham Gorham, told the court that he has issues with the admissibility of some of the Crown documents. Judge Campbell replied that later in the proceedings he may hear arguments from the defence on how the evidence could be used.

Campbell stated in an earlier hearing that Marriott has been involved with the criminal justice system from the age of 13 and that from the age of 20 has essentially been incarcerated in various federal prisons.

The Crown has alleged that Marriott set off the 2019 jailhouse violence, which involved 14 other inmates. Prosecutors applied to have him declared a dangerous offender on April 25.

The dangerous offender hearing is scheduled to run until Jan. 27.

Campbell has found 12 inmates guilty of aggravated assault and one guilty of obstructing correctional officers, saying there was substantial evidence the attack was planned by prisoners.