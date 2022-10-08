The new leader of Alberta’s United Conservative Party Danielle Smith announced Saturday that she’ll run in a by-election in Medicine Hat to become a member of the provincial legislature.

In her first news conference since winning the party leadership, Ms. Smith said it was important for her to run in a rural riding because she felt there haven’t been any strong voices representing rural Albertans and their issues during the pandemic.

“Here we are starting another campaign just after the other one ended,” said Ms. Smith, as she stood alongside former MLA Michaela Frey, who has stepped down in the riding of Brooks-Medicine Hat to make way for the new leader.

Ms. Smith has been a vocal opponent of some of her own party’s anti-pandemic measures and has vowed not to bring back any COVID-19 restrictions. She has also pledged to ban discrimination against what she called medical decisions – a reference to vaccine mandates – by amending Alberta’s Human Rights Act.

“I hope this sends a signal, not only to the residents of Brooks-Medicine Hat, but to residents of all rural Alberta, that their voice will be heard, it will be prominent, and it will be respected,” she said.

“I want to make sure that people know that I intend to spend a lot of time down here in the riding.”

Ms. Smith is expected to be sworn in as Premier early next week after winning a leadership vote that was triggered when outgoing Premier Jason Kenney stepped down after only barely winning the support of the party in a confidence vote earlier this year.

Ms. Smith will run for provincial legislature for the first time since losing her riding nomination for the Progressive Conservatives in 2015. That was the beginning of her temporary exit from politics, after years of controversy that included crossing the floor to the PCs while she was the leader of the right wing Wildrose Party in 2014.

She came into power on the back of a promise to introduce an Alberta sovereignty act, which would allow the province to refuse enforcement of specific federal laws or court rulings that it deemed to be against Alberta’s interests.

The policy presents an immediate threat to unity in the party, as it became a divisive subject during the UCP leadership race, and which outgoing Mr. Kenney strongly opposes, calling it “catastrophically stupid.”

Other central promises made by Ms. Smith include replacing the entire Alberta Health Services board to work towards decentralizing the province’s health care.