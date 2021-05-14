Dany Fortin leaves vaccine rollout post pending military investigation

The military officer in charge of Canada’s vaccine rollout has left his assignment with the Public Health Agency of Canada.

The Department of National Defence says in a release that Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin is off the job pending the results of a military investigation.

The release says acting chief of the defence staff, Lt.-Gen. Wayne Eyre, will be reviewing next steps with Fortin.

The Department says it will have no further comment.

