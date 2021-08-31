 Skip to main content
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Canada

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Dany Fortin’s lawyers cite Patty Hajdu interview comment in court fight over his firing

Ottawa, Ontario, Canada
The Canadian Press
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Major General Dany Fortin responds to a question on COVID-19 vaccines during a news conference in Ottawa on Jan. 14.

Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin’s lawyers are citing Health Minister Patty Hajdu’s statements during a television interview in May in their fight to prove their client’s removal as head of Canada’s vaccine distribution campaign constituted improper political interference.

The interview on CTV’s Question Period political show aired on May 30, two weeks after Fortin was abruptly removed from his high-profile but temporary position at the Public Health Agency of Canada because of a military police investigation.

According to a transcript filed in Federal Court, Hajdu told the interviewer that she first learned of an investigation involving Fortin in March and agreed with PHAC president Iain Stewart’s decision to relieve him of his duties at the health agency in May.

Story continues below advertisement

Fortin’s lawyers have been arguing that only acting defence chief Gen. Wayne Eyre had the power under the law to remove their client from his position given that he was still a serving member of the Canadian military while working at PHAC.

They allege the decision to remove Fortin involved political interference by the Liberal government in the military’s chain of command, and are asking the court to reinstate him into his old role or an equivalent position.

Fortin was formally charged in Gatineau, Que., on Aug. 18 with one count of sexual assault dating back to 1988. He has denied any wrongdoing.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies