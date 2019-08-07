 Skip to main content

Canada Data of 23,000 current and former Revenue Quebec employees stolen; two people arrested

Data of 23,000 current and former Revenue Quebec employees stolen; two people arrested

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
Quebec provincial police say two people have been arrested following a data breach involving 23,000 current, former and contractual employees at Revenue Quebec, the province’s tax agency.

Police say two people from Quebec City – a 39-year-old woman and a 46-year-old man – were arrested and will be met by investigators. Police were also serving a search warrant at a residence in the provincial capital.

Authorities say they were alerted on July 25 by Revenue Quebec that a staff member was at the origin of the confidentiality breach.

Revenue Quebec informed employees of the breach today, saying the data stolen includes names, social insurance numbers and, in a small number of cases, birthdates and salaries.

The agency says the banking and tax information of those affected wasn’t part of the leak.

Revenue Quebec employs about 12,000 people. Former employees and subcontractors affected will be contacted by letter in the coming days.

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.

