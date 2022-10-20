Dave Dryden, goaltender of the Buffalo Sabres, watches the action from behind the bench, on Feb. 14, 1973.Harry McLorinan/The Globe and Mail

Dave Dryden’s kid brother won six Stanley Cups, defeated the Soviets in a legendary series, earned induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame, became a best-selling author, and won election to the House of Commons.

Mr. Dryden, who has died at 81, enjoyed few of the successes savoured by Ken Dryden, younger by six years. The older Dryden was a journeyman netminder who never won the National Hockey League’s Calder Trophy as top rookie (as his brother did), nor the Conn Smythe Trophy as the best player in the playoffs (as his brother did), nor a Vezina Trophy as top goaltender (as his brother did five times).

While his name was never etched on the Stanley Cup, Dave Dryden is credited with developing the template for the combination mask-cage goaltending mask in use today, for which all members of the puck-stopping fraternity are grateful.

He spent much of his NHL career as a backup, calling himself “the highest paid cheerleader in the game.”

When he was finally given a starter’s role, he earned a spot in the NHL All-Star Game.

The goaltender enjoyed late-career success after jumping to the upstart World Hockey Association, a rival to the NHL. In the league’s final season before it merged with the NHL, he was named the league’s top goalie, matching his brother’s achievement that season in the NHL. In that same 1978-79 campaign, Dave Dryden was named most valuable player of his league, a rare honour for a goalie and one which eluded his brother.

Brothers Ken Dryden and Dave Dryden in Uniondale, New York. Ken defeated the Soviets in a legendary series and earned induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame, while Dave is credited with developing the template for the combination mask-cage goaltending mask in use today.Bruce Bennett/Bruce Bennett Studios via Getty Images

An ebullient, outgoing character, Mr. Dryden was regarded by teammates as a welcome colleague who eagerly signed autographs for fans.

“In an age when hockey players are best known for contract disputes, road-trip womanizing, inflated salaries and overinflated egos,” Jim Davies wrote in the Edmonton Journal, “Dave Dryden is a misfit.”

Asked by Mr. Davies about his off-ice activities, Mr. Dryden replied: “I can’t spend 24 hours a day worrying about a little black thing going into a net.”

Away from the rink, he earned a master’s degree in psychology, and worked during and after his playing career as a teacher and principal. A short instructional guide he wrote, titled Coaching Goaltenders, was published in 1976. In the summer of 1977, he was a major force behind the success of the Canadian Games for the Physically Disabled, which were held in Edmonton.

He later served as chair of Sleeping Children Around the World, a charity which provides bed kits to impoverished children overseas. The charity was started by his father after he accidentally tripped over a sleeping child on a street in Pakistan. The father was named to the Order of Canada for his charitable work.

David Murray Dryden was the first of three children born to the former Margaret Adelia Campbell, a kindergarten teacher, and Murray Dryden, a salesman. Born on Sept. 5, 1941, in Hamilton, Ont., he was raised in Toronto in Etobicoke. When the boy was about 10, his father bought two-by-fours at a lumber yard and chicken wire at a hardware store to build a hockey net. The homemade goal cost $6.60. When the family soon after moved to another Etobicoke neighbourhood, part of the backyard was paved so the boys could play ball hockey all year.

As a junior player with the St. Michaels Majors and Marlboros, Dave Dryden was employed as a standby goalie for home games at Maple Leaf Gardens, sitting in the press box and earning $10. NHL teams at the time carried only one goalie on the roster.

On Feb. 3, 1962, New York Rangers goalie Lorne (Gump) Worsley, a short, stout netminder, injured his elbow when he flopped awkwardly to the ice. Mr. Dryden, a 20-year-old amateur, was summoned from his perch as an emergency replacement. The 6-foot-2, 186-pound (188 cm, 84 kg) replacement struggled to fit into the injured goalie’s sweaty sweater.

He was understandably nervous. Soon after taking to the ice, he made a save, and heard a voice calling, “Out here, Dave, boy.” He was about to pass the puck when he realized the voice was that of Dave Keon of the Maple Leafs.

Toronto managed to score three goals against the hometown boy, as the Leafs won, 4-1.

Mr. Dryden spent three seasons with Galt of the Ontario Hockey Association before he was pressed into emergency service with the Buffalo Bisons of the professional American Hockey League. He surrendered just six goals in four games. Buffalo’s parent club, the Chicago Blackhawks, offered a contract. Mr. Dryden played in 68 games over the following three seasons.

When Chicago chose rookie Tony Esposito and backup Denis DeJordy as the goaltending tandem at the start of the 1969-70 season, Mr. Dryden was demoted to the Dallas farm club. He decided instead to retire from hockey, working full-time as a teacher.

The expansion Buffalo Sabres bought his rights, and Mr. Dryden returned to the NHL. In four seasons, he showed himself to be a worthy, first-string goaltender.

In a game in Montreal on March 20, 1971, Buffalo coach Punch Imlach announced he was going to start Dave Dryden in goal, as a lure to convince his Montreal counterpart to start the rookie Ken Dryden. Instead, Montreal opened the game with the more experienced Rogatien Vachon in goal. At the first whistle, Mr. Imlach replaced his goalie with Joe Daley.

Then, Mr. Vachon was injured by a shot to the groin. Mr. Dryden replaced him in the Montreal net. Mr. Imlach quickly countered with a Dryden of his own. The pair made hockey history as the first – and, so far, only – brothers to face each other in net in an NHL game. In this case, the younger Dryden emerged victorious.

At the end of the game, the two brothers skated to centre ice to shake hands, a photograph which appeared in newspapers the next day, as well as on the family’s Christmas card nine months later.

“I don’t know what went wrong,” their father wrote in Playing the Shots at Both Ends, co-authored with Jim Hunt. “The two boys both graduated from university, but they ended up as goaltenders.”

Dave Dryden jumped to the Chicago Cougars of the WHA for the 1974-75 season. Just after Christmas in 1974, he joined teammates Pat Stapleton and Ralph Backstrom as part owners of the struggling franchise. On one road trip, the goalie had to pull out his credit card at the airport to get the team on an airplane.

“My credit card was maxed out,” Mr. Dryden told Steve Buist of the Hamilton Spectator in 2009. “Some of the cheques that were given to the guys had bounced.”

The franchise eventually folded and after a series of complicated transactions he wound up with the Edmonton Oilers.

A 17-year-old Wayne Gretzky, playing for the Indianapolis Racers, scored his first goal as a professional by slipping a backhander from the slot past Mr. Dryden on the stick side. The teenager jumped into the air after scoring. Just 34 seconds later, Mr. Gretzky recorded his second professional goal.

Soon after, Mr. Gretzky joined Mr. Dryden on the Oilers. The franchise was absorbed by the NHL for the 1979-80 season, as Mr. Dryden concluded his playing career. In 203 NHL games, he recorded a respectable goals-against average of 3.20.

Mr. Dryden, a resident of Oakville, Ont., died on Oct. 4 of complications from surgery for chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension (CTEPH), a condition caused by chronic blood clots in the lung. He leaves his wife of 59 years, the former Sandra Bailey, whom he met in a high school chemistry class. He also leaves a son, Greg; a daughter, Debbie; six grandchildren; a sister, Judy, and his brother, Ken.

Dave Dryden was once asked by Tim Burke of the Montreal Gazette about how he coped with his younger brother’s early success.

“There was a small struggle between resentment and pride,” he admitted, “so I had to choose the positive reaction. There have been no feelings of resentment since.”