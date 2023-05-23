Open this photo in gallery: David Johnston, special rapporteur on foreign interference, holds a press conference about his findings and recommendations in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada May 23, 2023.BLAIR GABLE/Reuters

Former governor general David Johnston says China’s interference in Canadian politics is an “increasing threat to our democratic system” but ruled out a public inquiry on the matter, saying intelligence on Beijing’s activities is highly classified and could never be openly discussed with Canadians.

In a 55-page report tabled Tuesday, Mr. Johnston said he uncovered no proof that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ignored intelligence briefings on Chinese influence operations in the 2019 and 2021 elections, or warnings of attempts by Beijing to intimidate Conservative foreign affairs critic Michael Chong.

“I have not found examples of ministers, the Prime Minister or their offices knowingly ignoring intelligence, advice or recommendations on foreign interference or being driven by partisan considerations in dealing with these issues,” he wrote.

The Johnston report did not dispute a series of reports from The Globe and Mail on Chinese foreign influence in Canada, including Beijing’s targeting Mr. Chong or China’s efforts to influence the 2021 election.

Mr. Johnston identified a major intelligence communication breakdown in the government’s failure to alert Mr. Chong back in 2021 of evidence gathered by CSIS that the Chinese government was targeting him for his work in spearheading a Parliamentary motion that declared Beijing’s treatment of the Uyghurs to constitute genocide.

He said he learned that CSIS sent a note to then-minister of public safety Bill Blair, the minister’s chief of staff and his deputy minister in May 2021 alerting them of intelligence “indicating the PRC intended to target Mr. Chong, another [unidentified] MP and their family in China.”

But, Mr. Johnston said, neither the minister nor his chief of staff received this note and that neither have access to the top secret e-mail network on which this message was sent.

“This is certainly the most prominent, but not the only, example of poor information flow and processing between agencies, the public service and ministers,” Mr. Johnston wrote.

“There are serious shortcomings in the way intelligence is communicated and processed from security agencies through to government,” he said.

A guide to foreign interference and China’s suspected influence in Canada

The Globe based its Chinese state influence reporting on secret and top secret Canadian Security Intelligence Service documents that were shared among senior government departments and Canada’s Five Eyes intelligence allies: the United States, Britain, Australia and New Zealand.

The CSIS documents reported by The Globe revealed China’s effort to seek the return of a minority Liberal government in 2021 and target MPs whose views it did not like with disinformation.

“I asked the Prime Minister and ministers if they were aware of any orchestrated effort to elect a Liberal Party of Canada minority. They were not,” Mr. Johnston said.

Mr. Johnston also reviewed intelligence related to The Globe’s report that CSIS had warned the Prime Minister was warned on at least two occasions that government MPs should be cautious in dealing with former Ontario Liberal cabinet minister Michael Chan, now deputy mayor of Markham.

“The recommendations made to the Prime Minister and other ministers about Mr. Chan are confidential,” he wrote. “I have seen no evidence that any recommendation has been ignored.”

Mr. Johnston decried the leaks, calling them “destructive and dangerous” and saying it is a “matter of urgency” that the leakers be caught.

“I recognize that absent the leaks, I would not have been appointed to undertake the work. However, that does not justify the leaks, which risk great harm to the Canadian interest.”

When he was named special rapporteur by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in March, Mr. Johnston said he was convinced a public inquiry would be necessary.

“But my conclusion is that, in light of the material and information that would lie at the heart of any inquiry, it could not be done in public,” Mr. Johnston wrote. “Now that I have reviewed it [files] I understand why it is treated so sensitively: foreign adversaries would readily discern sources and methods from this information. It could endanger people.”

Mr. Johnston, who will report again in October, said he will hold his own public hearings, particularly with Canadians in communities targeted by China, such as Hong Kong pro-democracy dissidents, Uyghurs and Canadians who support Taiwan and Tibet.

“These hearings will not focus on ‘who knew what and what did they do about it’” Mr. Johnston said.

The rejection of a public inquiry will likely embolden the three main opposition parties to press the Prime Minister to ignore Mr. Johnston’s advice against holding one. The leaders of the Conservative, NDP and Bloc Quebecois have all demanded a public inquiry and questioned the appointment of Mr. Johnston.

He is a long time friend of the Trudeau family and served as a member of the Pierre Elliot Trudeau Foundation after he left the governor general’s post. While head of the University of Waterloo and McGill University, he forged close ties with Chinese institutions.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre harshly criticized Mr. Johnston’s recommendation against holding a public inquiry, alleging this serves Mr. Trudeau by avoiding an open probe of foreign interference.

“David Johnston is shamefully helping the Prime Minister cover up Beijing’s attacks on our democracy. This is outrageous, but not surprising,” Mr. Poilievre said in a statement.

“This report was rigged from the start and has zero credibility. David Johnston, a ski buddy, cottage neighbour and family friend of Justin Trudeau, was given a fake job by the Prime Minister and tasked with sweeping Trudeau’s coverup under the rug.”

Mr. Poilievre alleged that Mr. Johnston’s work with the Pierre Trudeau Foundation should have made him ineligible to scrutinize foreign interference by China. “Even worse, Johnston is a member of the Trudeau Foundation, which received $140,000 in donations from Beijing designed to influence the Prime Minister and his government. It’s hard to imagine a more compromised individual for this fake job.”

Mr. Johnston was critical of reporting from Global News, the TV network, including the allegations that former Liberal MP Han Dong had advised the Chinese consular general in 2021 to extend the detention of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor.

“The allegation is false,” he said. Mr. Johnston also said there was no evidence of China gave $250,000 to 11 political candidates as alleged by Global.

He also said Global News was wrong when it reported that there was a network of eleven federal candidates and operatives in the Greater Toronto Area of whom some were willing participants in China’s influence activities. “No network was known to exist,” Mr. Johnston wrote.

Foreign interference: More from The Globe and Mail

The Decibel podcast

Asia correspondent James Griffiths explains how Chinese media and officials reacted when Canada expelled diplomat Zhao Wei. Subscribe for more episodes.