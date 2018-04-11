Former Dalton McGuinty chief of staff sentenced to four months in jail over deleted gas-plants records

Open this photo in gallery David Livingston arrives for sentencing at a court in Toronto on April 11, 2018. Colin Perkel/The Canadian Press

Former Ontario premier Dalton McGuinty’s chief of staff has been sentenced to four months in jail, one year of probation and 100 hours of community service for his role in the gas-plant scandal.

Justice Timothy Lipson described David Livingston’s conduct as “an attack on democratic values,” in handing down his sentence on Wednesday. He said Mr. Livingston “abused his position of power to promote the interests of the governing party at the expense of the democratic process.”

Mr. Livingston, 65, was found guilty in January of destroying government records and of using deception to obtain special access to computer hard drives in the premier’s office. The Crown sought a six-month jail term for the former bank executive, who spent most of his 10 months in Mr. McGuinty’s office dealing with the fallout over the government’s decision to pull the plug on two power-plant projects before the 2011 provincial election.

Mr. Livingston was led out of the courtroom in handcuffs. His lawyer, Brian Gover, told reporters he plans to appeal the sentence. He will also seek to have his client released on bail at a hearing on Wednesday.

“His conduct flouted the public confidence placed in him,” prosecution lawyer Tom Lemon said in his sentencing submission in February. “Only real jail [time] will adequately denounce his conduct and deter others from committing similar offences.”

Mr. Gover countered that Justice Lipson should hand down a conditional discharge, arguing that the court of public opinion has already harshly punished his client. “His stellar reputation, which he built up over a lifetime, is now in tatters,” Mr. Gover said.

In finding Mr. Livingston guilty of unauthorized use of a computer and attempted mischief, Justice Lipson said he “indiscriminately” wiped clean hard drives in the premier’s office to ensure that no records existed in connection with the controversial cancellation of the two power-plant projects.

Justice Lipson said Mr. Livingston deceived Peter Wallace, secretary of cabinet at the time, into granting him special access to the hard drives.

“Mr. Livingston’s plan to eliminate sensitive and confidential work-related data, in my view, amounted to a ‘scorched earth’ strategy, where information that could be potentially useful to adversaries, both within and outside of the Liberal Party, would be destroyed,” Justice Lipson said in his 108-page ruling, which took him three hours to deliver in a courtroom in Toronto’s Old City Hall in January. His ruling followed nearly four weeks of testimony from 11 witnesses for the Crown.

However, Justice Lipson of Ontario Court of Justice dismissed the charges against Mr. Livingston’s co-accused, deputy chief of staff Laura Miller, saying there is no evidence that she was involved in any conversations with Mr. Wallace regarding the request for special access to the computer hard drives or that she “schemed” with her boss on what information to omit from the request.

There is evidence that Ms. Miller, 39, was a party to the offences, Justice Lipson said. She was deeply involved in crafting communications strategies to address the fallout from the decision to cancel the power-plant projects, and she helped Mr. Livingston select the employees whose hard drives would be wiped, the ruling said. But Justice Lipson said he is left “in reasonable doubt as to her guilt.”

Mr. Livingston and Ms. Miller were initially accused of destroying e-mails and other government records related to the cancellation of the power plants.

But Mr. Lemon asked the judge in November to drop breach-of-trust charges against the two, saying the Crown could not prove that specific e-mails were deleted.

At the same time, lawyers for Mr. Livingston and Ms. Miller sought a directed-verdict of acquittal on two remaining charges: mischief and unauthorized use of a computer in connection with the wiping of 20 hard drives. They each pleaded not guilty and Justice Lipson reduced the mischief charges against the two to attempted mischief.

The trial centred on the hiring of Peter Faist, a non-government IT expert and the spouse of Ms. Miller, to “wipe clean” the computer hard drives just days before Mr. McGuinty resigned in February, 2013.

Mr. Faist testified that he wiped the hard drives before the transition from the McGuinty government to that of Premier Kathleen Wynne.

Defence lawyers argued during their closing arguments that Mr. Faist was hired to remove personal files from the hard drives. But Justice Lipson said in his ruling that explanation is not plausible. He accepted the Crown’s assertion that the actions of the two accused must be viewed in the context of the mounting controversy over the government’s failure to produce records in connection with the power plant to a legislative committee probing the cancellation of the projects.

No witnesses for the defence testified during the trial. The only time Mr. Livingston spoke publicly was during presentencing submissions in February, when the court also heard from more than two dozen people, including his spouse of 40 years, Anne Grittani, who described her husband as a man of integrity and generosity who enjoys looking after his granddaughter.

“I apologize to my friends and family for the anguish I have put them through,” Mr. Livingston told the court.​

