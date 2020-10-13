Sir Harold Evans was a primal force in my grandfather’s life - and in mine, as well

Open this photo in gallery Portraits of Sir Harold Evans, left, in 1980, and Roy Thomson, 1st Baron Thomson of Fleet, in 1965.

David Thomson is chairman of The Globe and Mail

A courier delivered a box to my office on Jan. 18, 2019. A framed 1976 note from Harry to my grandfather was the lone item within the package. At the top of the letter was a copy of The Sunday Times logo, a photo of my grandfather and a headline, “Lord Thomson of Fleet achieves an ambition.”

June 29th, 1976

Lord Thomson of Fleet,

Wellington Hotel,

Wellington Road,

London NW8 Dear Roy, We were all sorry to hear you had to go into hospital and I hope you are feeling better. The news I sent you by telegram about the sale of the paper has been confirmed. We are continuing to go up and last week on June 20th had a sale of 6,000 copies above the combined sale of The Observer and The Sunday Telegraph. By comparison, with the same week last year, we are up 23,000, The Observer is down 50,000 and The Sunday Telegraph is down 47,000. I know you wouldn’t mind me interrupting you with this good news and I hope to see you soon. Regards, Harry

My grandfather, affectionately known as RHT, suffered a massive stroke on June 21, 1976. I had drawn terribly close to RHT during my undergraduate days at the University of Cambridge. We spent ample time together in his country home sharing thoughts. The phone would often ring from a press room with news of copies printed and shipped.

Harry’s presence was a primal force in RHT’s life. I had witnessed their alchemy during the 1960s. Our family had moved to London and interactions between RHT, my father and countless other executives unfolded often.

The Sunday Times always stood apart. Harry’s leadership appeared remarkable to a very young man. The teeming energy was palpable and infectious. Journalists and photojournalists pursued news with utter conviction and the sense of adventure was pervasive.

I marvelled at the pace of innovation and risk taking. The paper’s thalidomide campaign embodied Harry’s nature and purpose. His dogged determination and unwavering courage made one feel deeply human and proud. Those days of pure alchemy between Harry and RHT were heights never scaled again in our family’s business endeavours.

An implicit trust developed between these two characters, who shared countless threads from their earlier lives. A boundless curiosity surfeited every dialogue; ideation ran amuck. Their cherished belief was in shaping better worlds, despite impediments or timeline.

Harry and I became closer as the years passed. I cherished our exchanges, verbal or written, lengthy or brief. My dear friend became a beacon for the good and just. We shared in depth across the personal, familial, corporate and ethical. Our friendship was all encompassing. Harry cast an immense shadow, in the finest sense. His spirit hovers today, stronger than ever.

The talent that drew alongside Harry thrived under his leadership. A more profound legacy could hardly unfold for any of us. Countless individuals were touched and guided by a genuine, selfless soul who cared for the plight of others, regardless of station.

A dear colleague to whom Harry and I interacted with over the years wrote the following “. . . intimations of mortality may come to some of us with special urgency but the spectacle of a life so clearly worthwhile as was Harry’s is all the more of a joy.” I am simply grateful and humbled to have witnessed such a spirit at close quarter. Harry will continue to inspire many of us, as we thread our way through a tumultuous world.

