A firefighter at the scene of a fire in Old Montreal on March 16, 2023.

Montreal police are now treating the March fire that killed seven people in the city’s Old Port neighbourhood as a criminal investigation after finding evidence of arson in the rubble of the building, the force said on Monday.

The blaze that consumed several Airbnb units and prompted new legislation regulating short-term rentals in Quebec, as well as scrutiny of the property owner’s fire safety record, appears to have spread with the help of an accelerant, said Insp. David Shane in a press conference.

“The accidental cause has now been ruled out,” he said.

Investigators identified traces of the accelerant which Insp. Shane said helps to explain why the fire spread so quickly.

Families of the victims were informed earlier today of the developments in the investigation.

