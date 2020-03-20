 Skip to main content
Dear customers: Coronavirus messages spread concern, comfort and courage on Toronto’s shop doors

Under a provincewide state of emergency, businesses are either closing, cutting hours or changing practices to do their part in social distancing. Here’s a selection of what local restaurants, bars and shops are saying to patrons

A sign reads 'we're all in this together.'
A sign shows a red interdiction sign next to the words 'dine in' and a green checkmark next to the words 'take out.'
A sign reads 'in response to Toronto Health Officer's recommendation, our restaurant's in-person service close.
A sign reads 'sick? stay home!
A sign reads 'keep calm and eat more takeout.'
A sign reads 'let's be extra careful' and shows two hands shaking.
A sign reads 'Hey folks, we've decided to close until this passes. We love you and will see you very soon.'
A sign reads 'stay safe due to COVID-19. We are closed.
A sign reads 'Hey Parkdale! We are offering PWYC takeout meals this Friday 12 - 6 p.m.
A sign reads 'we will be open at noon. Everything will be all right.
A sign reads 'hand sanitizer sold here! Large size!
A sign reads 'for your health and safety, we encourage no more than 1 customer be in the store at a time.
A sign reads 'for the safety and health of our staff and customers we will no longer be able to offer any refunds or exchanges.
A sign reads 'have a great day! Stay healthy and safe.

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters.

In the interests of public health and safety, our coronavirus news articles are free for anyone to access. However, The Globe depends on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe to globeandmail.com. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

Your subscription helps The Globe and Mail provide readers with critical news at a critical time. Thank you for your continued support. We also hope you will share important coronavirus news articles with your friends and family. In the interest of public health and safety, all our coronavirus news articles are free for anyone to access.

