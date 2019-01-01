Death of 35-year-old Montreal man found on ice now deemed suspicious: police

Montreal police say they’re now treating the death of a 35-year-old man found dead on an icy patch of road early Tuesday as suspicious.
Police originally said the man likely died after an accidental slip on an icy road, but now say they aren’t ruling out other possibilities.
Authorities were called at about 4 a.m. after the man was found unconscious on the street near some parked cars in the Lachine borough.
Attempts to revive the man were unsuccessful and he was declared dead in hospital.
Police said the man was found lying on a sheet of ice and they still haven’t ruled out the possibility of an accidental fall.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.