Death of 35-year-old Montreal man found on ice now deemed suspicious: police

Montreal police say they’re now treating the death of a 35-year-old man found dead on an icy patch of road early Tuesday as suspicious.

Police originally said the man likely died after an accidental slip on an icy road, but now say they aren’t ruling out other possibilities.

Authorities were called at about 4 a.m. after the man was found unconscious on the street near some parked cars in the Lachine borough.

Attempts to revive the man were unsuccessful and he was declared dead in hospital.

Police said the man was found lying on a sheet of ice and they still haven’t ruled out the possibility of an accidental fall.