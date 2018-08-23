 Skip to main content

Death of woman in Kitchener house explosion was a homicide: police

KITCHENER, Ont.
The Canadian Press

Police say a woman whose body was found after an Ontario house explosion died as a result of a homicide.

Waterloo regional police say 58-year-old Edra Haan was found dead in the backyard of a Kitchener, Ont., home after an explosion that destroyed the residence on Wednesday morning.

Police say the coroner’s officer has determined that Haan’s death was a result of a homicide.

They say a 58-year-old man who also lived in the residence remains in hospital with serious injuries.

Police didn’t say whether they had a suspect.

They say the cause of the explosion has not yet been determined.

