Death of woman in Kitchener house explosion was a homicide: police

Police say a woman whose body was found after an Ontario house explosion died as a result of a homicide.
Waterloo regional police say 58-year-old Edra Haan was found dead in the backyard of a Kitchener, Ont., home after an explosion that destroyed the residence on Wednesday morning.
Police say the coroner’s officer has determined that Haan’s death was a result of a homicide.
They say a 58-year-old man who also lived in the residence remains in hospital with serious injuries.
Police didn’t say whether they had a suspect.
They say the cause of the explosion has not yet been determined.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.
If your comment doesn't appear immediately it has been sent to a member of our moderation team for review
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.