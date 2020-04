Open this photo in gallery Workers at an extended care facility place a sign of support in Debert, N.S., on April 21, 2020. Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

The RCMP says a weekend shooting rampage in Nova Scotia has now claimed the lives of 23 victims.

Police continue to investigate murders committed at 16 crime scenes Saturday night and Sunday morning over a swath of northern and central Nova Scotia.

The gunman died in a confrontation with police Sunday morning.

More to come.

