Death toll in Nova Scotia mass shooting rises to 23

Open this photo in gallery Workers at an extended care facility show their community support in Debert, N.S. on April 21, 2020. Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

The number of dead after Canada’s worst mass shooting has now risen to a staggering 23, including a 17-year-old and a police officer, and RCMP say they are now investigating “whether others may have aided the suspect.”

The information came out in a press release from Nova Scotia RCMP on Tuesday afternoon. RCMP said they would not be answering further questions about the case today, outside of what is in the statement.

That RCMP are now looking into whether others may have assisted Gabriel Wortman, who has been identified as the perpetrator of these acts. It is a significant development, as officers have previously said the 51-year-old denturist acted alone.

Story continues below advertisement

In the beach community of Portapique, where the shooting spree began at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday evening, the road into town remained blocked by police on Tuesday. A steady stream of mourners arrived to drop off flowers and notes at a makeshift memorial, and bring refreshments for RCMP.

Around noon, three military vans and a large green army truck of soldiers in fatigues and wearing COVID-19 masks arrived to offer logistical support to the RCMP, who are still processing multiple crime scenes in the community.

Meanwhile, devastated communities are trying to mourn, amid the restrictions of the global pandemic.

“Every household is just heartbroken,” said Rilla MacDougall, who lives in nearby Bass River. She says she took ukulele lessons with Lisa McCully, the teacher who was killed in Portapique, and that Ms. McCully also taught her grandchildren at a school in Bass River. “Because of the virus, we’re unable to hug each other.”

RCMP say there are 16 separate scenes being investigated, at least five of which involved house or vehicle fires. In addition to Portapique, victims were found in Wentworth, Debert, Schubenacadie/Milford, and Enfield.

Mr. Wortman died after being shot by police in a parking lot in Enfield, outside Halifax, about 13½ hours after the shootings began. RCMP have not clarified whether he is counted among the 23 dead.

Questions also continue about why RCMP chose not to activate a provincial alert during the period in which Mr. Wortman was on the run, clearly armed and extremely dangerous.

Story continues below advertisement

Speaking at a press conference, Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil said provincial authorities were aware of the situation early Sunday morning and were prepared to issue an alert, but one was not requested.

The RCMP statement says investigators are also looking into whether the attacks were preplanned, and any potential motives. They reiterated that some victims were known to Mr. Wortman, and that those relationships are still being examined.

At the RCMP detachment in Enfield, where slain RCMP Constable Heidi Stevenson worked, hundreds came by to lay flowers, sign a Canadian flag or otherwise pay their respects. Several officers from the detachment, with tears in their eyes, took part in a ceremony with members of the local Miꞌkmaq community, lighting a fire that will burn around the clock for the next four days.

“The RCMP are uplifted by the support shown, and seeing everyone creatively grieve in these trying circumstances of a pandemic that really has been unprecedented in our lifetimes,” said Sergeant Andrew Joyce, a spokesperson with the Nova Scotia RCMP.