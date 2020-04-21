 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Journalism Matters
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Death toll in Nova Scotia mass shooting rises to 23

Jana G. Pruden, Greg Mercer and Lindsay Jones
Edmonton, Portapique, N.S., Enfield, N.S.
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Workers at an extended care facility show their community support in Debert, N.S. on April 21, 2020.

Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

The number of dead after Canada’s worst mass shooting has now risen to a staggering 23, including a 17-year-old and a police officer, and RCMP say they are now investigating “whether others may have aided the suspect.”

The information came out in a press release from Nova Scotia RCMP on Tuesday afternoon. RCMP said they would not be answering further questions about the case today, outside of what is in the statement.

That RCMP are now looking into whether others may have assisted Gabriel Wortman, who has been identified as the perpetrator of these acts. It is a significant development, as officers have previously said the 51-year-old denturist acted alone.

Story continues below advertisement

In the beach community of Portapique, where the shooting spree began at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday evening, the road into town remained blocked by police on Tuesday. A steady stream of mourners arrived to drop off flowers and notes at a makeshift memorial, and bring refreshments for RCMP.

Around noon, three military vans and a large green army truck of soldiers in fatigues and wearing COVID-19 masks arrived to offer logistical support to the RCMP, who are still processing multiple crime scenes in the community.

Meanwhile, devastated communities are trying to mourn, amid the restrictions of the global pandemic.

“Every household is just heartbroken,” said Rilla MacDougall, who lives in nearby Bass River. She says she took ukulele lessons with Lisa McCully, the teacher who was killed in Portapique, and that Ms. McCully also taught her grandchildren at a school in Bass River. “Because of the virus, we’re unable to hug each other.”

RCMP say there are 16 separate scenes being investigated, at least five of which involved house or vehicle fires. In addition to Portapique, victims were found in Wentworth, Debert, Schubenacadie/Milford, and Enfield.

Mr. Wortman died after being shot by police in a parking lot in Enfield, outside Halifax, about 13½ hours after the shootings began. RCMP have not clarified whether he is counted among the 23 dead.

Questions also continue about why RCMP chose not to activate a provincial alert during the period in which Mr. Wortman was on the run, clearly armed and extremely dangerous.

Story continues below advertisement

Speaking at a press conference, Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil said provincial authorities were aware of the situation early Sunday morning and were prepared to issue an alert, but one was not requested.

The RCMP statement says investigators are also looking into whether the attacks were preplanned, and any potential motives. They reiterated that some victims were known to Mr. Wortman, and that those relationships are still being examined.

At the RCMP detachment in Enfield, where slain RCMP Constable Heidi Stevenson worked, hundreds came by to lay flowers, sign a Canadian flag or otherwise pay their respects. Several officers from the detachment, with tears in their eyes, took part in a ceremony with members of the local Miꞌkmaq community, lighting a fire that will burn around the clock for the next four days.

“The RCMP are uplifted by the support shown, and seeing everyone creatively grieve in these trying circumstances of a pandemic that really has been unprecedented in our lifetimes,” said Sergeant Andrew Joyce, a spokesperson with the Nova Scotia RCMP.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies