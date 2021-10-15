 Skip to main content
// //

Canada

Deaths of mother, toddler described by medical examiner at Calgary murder trial

CALGARY
The Canadian Press
Mourners attend a candlelight vigil for Jasmine Lovett and 22-month-old Aliyah Sanderson in Calgary on May 12, 2019.

Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

A forensic pathologist has told a murder trial that a Calgary woman and her young daughter suffered blunt force trauma to their heads.

Jasmine Lovett and 22-month-old Aliyah Sanderson were reported missing in April 2019.

The next month, their bodies were found buried in a day-use area in Kananaskis Country, west of Calgary.

Robert Leeming has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of Lovett but not guilty to second-degree murder in the child’s death.

Deputy medical examiner Dr. Akmal Coetzee-Khan described his findings through a series of autopsy photos.

He says Lovett appeared to have been moved after her death, judging from pooling of blood in her body.

She also had a black eye and bruising on her face.

