Deaths of mother, toddler described by medical examiner at Calgary murder trial

A forensic pathologist has told a murder trial that a Calgary woman and her young daughter suffered blunt force trauma to their heads.
Jasmine Lovett and 22-month-old Aliyah Sanderson were reported missing in April 2019.
The next month, their bodies were found buried in a day-use area in Kananaskis Country, west of Calgary.
Calgary man admits to murder of woman, says he's not guilty in death of her toddler
Man charged with second-degree murder in deaths of Calgary mother, toddler
Robert Leeming has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of Lovett but not guilty to second-degree murder in the child’s death.
Deputy medical examiner Dr. Akmal Coetzee-Khan described his findings through a series of autopsy photos.
He says Lovett appeared to have been moved after her death, judging from pooling of blood in her body.
She also had a black eye and bruising on her face.
We have a weekly Western Canada newsletter written by our B.C. and Alberta bureau chiefs, providing a comprehensive package of the news you need to know about the region and its place in the issues facing Canada. Sign up today.