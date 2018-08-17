 Skip to main content

Decision expected today on publication ban for Fredericton shooting court documents

FREDERICTON
The Canadian Press

A New Brunswick judge is expected to rule today on whether to lift a publication ban on certain documents in the case of a man accused in the deadly Fredericton shooting.

Matthew Vincent Raymond was charged with four counts of first-degree murder following last Friday’s shooting at an apartment complex on the city’s north side.

The province’s Court of Queen’s Bench issued the ban on Monday, hours after media reported on their contents.

Prosecutor Cameron Gunn told the court earlier this week that the Crown was prepared to lift the blanket publication ban, and that an amended order seeking a more “narrow ban” had been filed instead.

It would unseal the documents but continue to block the publication of names of individuals who have not spoken with media yet.

But David Coles, a lawyer representing various media outlets, argued there was no basis for sealing the identities of individuals named in the court documents.

He said the names would be in the public domain during the trial, and that reporters could learn the names from other sources.

Constables Robb Costello and Sara Burns were gunned down in the shooting that also claimed the lives of civilians Bobbie Lee Wright and Donnie Robichaud.

Raymond is set to appear in court on Aug. 27.

