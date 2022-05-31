British Columbia will decriminalize possession of “hard” drugs such as illicit fentanyl, heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine, in a Canadian first.

Effective Jan. 31, 2023, British Columbians 18 and older will be able to carry up to a cumulative total of 2.5 grams of these illicit substances without the risk of arrest or criminal charges. Police are not to confiscate the drugs, and there is no requirement that people found to be in possession seek treatment. The production, trafficking and exportation of these drugs will remain illegal.

Federal Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, Carolyn Bennett, made the announcement alongside her B.C. counterpart, Sheila Malcolmson, in Vancouver on Tuesday.

The change comes six years after B.C. declared a public health emergency in response to skyrocketing overdose deaths from an increasingly volatile drug supply. Close to 10,000 people have died since 2016 in B.C. alone, and advocates have put pressure on governments to re-examine drug laws that they say were intended to minimize harms but have had the opposite effect.

Fear of arrest can keep people who use drugs from seeking help, incarceration is associated with increased overdose risk, and Indigenous and racialized communities are disproportionately impacted. Criminal sanctions for personal drug use also run counter to government messaging that substance use is a health issue.

The illicit drugs covered by the new rules are opioids including heroin and fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine and MDMA – the substances most commonly associated with toxic drug deaths, and most commonly seized by police. Police will maintain discretion to arrest and recommend charges for possessing other substances.

The new rules will not apply at elementary and secondary school premises, at licensed child care facilities, in airports, or on Canadian Coast Guard vessels and helicopter. As well, possession is still prohibited in personal vehicles or watercraft operated by a minor, regardless of whether the vehicle or watercraft is in motion. Members of the Canadian Armed Forces are subject to the Code of Service Discipline.

Decriminalization in B.C. is made possible through an exemption from federal drug laws. Under Section 56(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, the minister of health can exempt from provisions of the act “any person or class of persons … if, in the opinion of the minister, the exemption is necessary for a medical or scientific purpose or is otherwise in the public interest.”

This exemption has been used to allow for the operation of supervised drug-use sites and to conduct research or clinical trials that involve controlled substances. More recently, it permitted pharmacists to prescribe, sell and transfer prescriptions for controlled substances so people with substance-use disorders could continue to get medications during the pandemic.

B.C.’s exemption expires on Jan. 31, 2026, or the date when it is revoked or replaced by another exemption – whichever comes first.

B.C. formally submitted its application to Health Canada seeking an exemption in November. It had sought a cumulative threshold of 4.5 grams, saying that amount would likely accommodate a multi-day supply and some sharing for many people who use drugs.

Ms. Malcolmson told reporters in April that Ottawa was considering the application with a lower threshold. Critics said a lower threshold failed to account for illicit fentanyl driving up opioid tolerances, and the fact that some drug users purchase and hold small amounts of drugs for others.

Health Canada’s position is that the lower threshold balances public health and public safety, despite there being limited research on threshold limits.

