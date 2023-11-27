Open this photo in gallery: Tamara Lich arrives at the courthouse in Ottawa on Oct. 16.PATRICK DOYLE/The Canadian Press

Defence lawyers for “Freedom Convoy” organizers Chris Barber and Tamara Lich have started laying out their case in an Ottawa courtroom.

Eric Granger, a lawyer for Lich, is arguing today that there is no direct evidence linking her to any unlawful activities that took place in downtown Ottawa during the protest.

The two are co-accused of mischief and intimidation, among other charges connected to the massive demonstration against COVID-19 restrictions that gridlocked the area near Parliament Hill for weeks in early 2022.

The Crown wrapped up its case last Monday after weeks of testimony about the disruptive nature of the demonstrations, arguing that Barber and Lich exerted influence over protesters’ behaviour.

The defence filed a motion last Tuesday arguing that Lich and Barber shouldn’t be viewed as co-conspirators because their actions weren’t criminal.

Judge Heather Perkins-McVey says she doesn’t expect to make a ruling on the motion this week.