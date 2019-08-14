Defence minister asks military watchdog to investigate racism in the ranks

Open this photo in gallery Minister of National Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan responds during Question Period in the House of Commons, in Ottawa on May 28, 2019. Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan is asking Canada’s military ombudsman to investigate racism in the Armed Forces.

The unprecedented request follows several troubling incidents and reports linking some service members to right-wing extremism and hate groups, including white-supremacist organizations.

Sajjan’s request comes on the eve of a fall federal election in which racism and identity politics are expected to figure prominently.

Story continues below advertisement

Sajjan says his request is “absolutely not” motivated by politics.

He also says it does not mean he lacks confidence in the military’s ability to deal with racism in the ranks.

Sajjan says commanders have done a good job responding to incidents on a case-by-case basis but an independent investigation is needed to get a handle on the scope of the problem and identify ways to prevent it.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.