Defender of anglophone rights was a man of deep contradiction

William Johnson, author and former Globe and Mail reporter, is pictured in this file photo from June 13, 2000.

The Montreal police had informed William Johnson ahead of time that if he marched in the St. Jean Baptiste Day parade, they could not ensure his safety.

It was June, 1998, and feelings on both sides of the city’s linguistic divide were still raw, three years after the narrow victory of the “No” vote in a referendum on Quebec sovereignty.

But Mr. Johnson, head of the province’s largest anglophone lobby group, would not be deterred. The annual fête nationale had been a separatist rallying point for decades; he wanted to show that English-speaking federalists were an integral part of Quebec society, too.

"Are we going to let some hooligans decide how we celebrate?" he said, in typically pointed style.

Walking with a handful of supporters, the president of Alliance Quebec quickly came under attack. “Provocateur! Racist!” yelled one member of the crowd, while others threw plastic cups and beer at him. One protester hit him in the face with a cream pie. Although Mr. Johnson kept marching, police eventually escorted him to safety.

“What did it mean?” he later asked, in the Montreal Gazette.

For the so-called “angryphones” who were among his core supporters and felt embittered by the legislated decline of English in the province, the episode showed the tenacity of the man some called “Pit Bill.”

Detractors were more inclined to see a stunt that illustrated his taste for sticking a thumb in the eye of francophone Quebeckers.

Mr. Johnson, who died of congestive heart failure on March 1 at the age of 88, saw the parade debacle in a different light – one that showed the central irony of his long career.

“I was considered an anglo extremist,” he wrote, “even though I studied for seven years at Collège Jean-de-Brébeuf, hold an MA in French literature from the Université de Montréal and, at home, speak only French with my wife, a PhD in French literature.”

He might have added that he was the son of a francophone mother and once aspired to the priesthood.

But Mr. Johnson, a long-time reporter and columnist for The Globe, was many things that didn’t seem to fit together: A francophile who fought bare-knuckle for anglophone rights; a former Jesuit who began a liaison dangereuse with an ex-terrorist; a laurelled academic who did not shy from publicity stunts; and an anti-nationalist who loved the Quebec that raised him.

This man of so many apparent contradictions was above all a product of his era: forged in the hothouse of the province’s Quiet Revolution and the much less quiet debates over separatism and language laws that followed. It was a dramatic time that produced florid personalities with uncompromising views – a time in which, whatever his linguistic ties, Mr. Johnson fit right in.

William Denis Hertel Johnson was born on April 23, 1931, in Kapuskasing, Ont., to a Franco-Ontarian mother and an Anglo-Quebecker father – parents who would help inform his lifelong commitment to minority language rights.

William Johnson Sr. worked for the railway and moved the family often, from one remote rail depot to the next, said Carol Bream, Mr. Johnson’s widow.

It was the family of his mother, Églantine Levert, who insisted that the boy be enrolled at Brébeuf, the elite French Catholic high school in Montreal.

“The anglo side of [his family] was kind of aghast,” Ms. Bream said. “They said, ‘You’re going to turn him into a little Frenchman.’ ”

Instead, the school turned him into a Jesuit. The earnest young man, encouraged by his pious mother, devoted himself to the Catholic order renowned for its intellectual rigour and vows of personal austerity. After taking a Bachelor of Arts at Montreal’s Loyola College, he entered the St. Stanislaus Novitiate in Guelph, Ont., and devoted the next 10 years of his life to becoming a priest, in a religious community that he would later describe as essentially “medieval.”

This was a common enough trajectory for ambitious francophone Quebeckers before the 1960s, when top business careers were often reserved for anglophones and the universities were dens of conservative orthodoxy. Figures as diverse as future premier Lucien Bouchard, language law author Camille Laurin and top federal bureaucrat Roger Tassé all considered the priesthood in their youths.

Indeed, while studying for his Master’s in French literature at the University of Montreal in the mid-1950s, the young Mr. Johnson, still a Jesuit scholastic, boarded at Brébeuf with Jacques Couture, a priest himself and a future Parti Québécois minister, whom Mr. Johnson would go on to criticize in print.

After an abrupt loss of faith in the late 1950s, Mr. Johnson left to study sociology at the liberal utopia of the University of California, Berkeley. Later, while teaching at the University of Toronto, he grew into a long-suppressed rebellious streak, refusing to stand for God Save the Queen in the city’s theatres and travelling south to take part in the civil rights march from Selma to Montgomery.

It was back in Quebec, though, that he found his voice. In 1976, after almost a decade as a reporter at The Globe, he was sent to Quebec City to cover the province’s first PQ government.

Suddenly the breakup of the country seemed likely, and legislation downgrading the status of English a certainty. While much of the province’s French-language media was sympathetic to the PQ program, Mr. Johnson was dead-set against it.

In story after story, he challenged the capital’s received wisdom with what several colleagues called a “Jesuitical” rigour, probing a fatal car accident involving Mr. Lévesque that most journalists passed over lightly, and challenging government statistics on the status of French in Quebec.

“From the get-go, he was rolling against the current,” said Graham Fraser, then a Quebec correspondent for Maclean’s magazine and much later Canada’s Commissioner of Official Languages.

William Johnson is pictured in this file photo from Nov. 7, 1978.

When Mr. Johnson became a columnist in 1979, his bitter opposition to Quebec nationalism was given full vent, and his colleagues recoiled further – especially when he criticized their work in print. The cerebral Mr. Johnson found the response to his work baffling.

“Bill came into the office and said, ‘Why do they hate me?’ ” recalled Mr. Fraser, then a reporter in the Quebec City bureau of the Montreal Gazette. “And I said, ‘What? You don’t know?’... There was a kind of naïveté that you could engage in knockdown intellectual combat in the press, then go off for a beer.”

Even as he became a bête noire of the province’s new governing class, Mr. Johnson remained a Quebecker through and through, in awe of the province’s fascinating public figures, and contemptuous of the drab Anglo-Canadian equivalents. In a 1979 “New Year homily,” he wrote that even the PQ backbenches “overflow with people of flair, people of vision,” while the provincial government of neighbouring Ontario was composed of mere “Babbitts … unable to rise above chamber of commerce rhetoric.”

William Johnson, Globe and Mail reporter, consults newspaper clipping files in the Editorial Library of The Globe and Mail, in this file photo from Sept. 4, 1979.

He never held himself aloof from the social life of his adoptive city, either, bravely throwing himself on the dance floor during the press gallery’s annual oyster party and, with his wife, restoring a centuries-old stone house down the street from the Château Frontenac.

“He really plunged in,” Mr. Fraser said.

That immersion in the close-knit, francophone world of Quebec City took a toll on his marriage to Joan Sergeant, an Albertan who didn’t speak French. By 1980, the couple had separated. At a party before that year’s referendum on sovereignty, he was accompanied by a beautiful young woman with long brown hair who introduced herself as Jeanne du Sablon.

“Somebody asked her what she did,” Mr. Fraser recalled, “and she sort of looked coyly over at Bill and said ‘I’m a dentist.’ ”

In fact, her name was Carole Devault, and she was writing memoirs of her time as a member of, and police informant against, the Front de libération du Québec (FLQ), the terrorist group that sparked the 1970 October Crisis. Mr. Johnson would help write the memoirs, which were published in 1981. He and his wife divorced the same year.

Over time, Mr. Johnson warmed to his role as a gadfly. “There are not many journalists in this country who can boast they receive hate mail in two languages,” he wrote in one column. “I do.”

In 1982, he was rewarded by being named a member of the Order of Canada.

William Johnson, left, is awarded the Order of Canada by Governor-General Edward Schreyer in Ottawa, in this file photo from Oct. 20, 1982.

After several years of covering U.S. politics for The Globe in Washington, Mr. Johnson moved to the Montreal Gazette as a national affairs columnist, where his engagement with the constitutional and language politics of Quebec only deepened. In 1991, he published – in French – a study of anti-English tropes in the province’s literature, Anglophobie made in Québec, which argued that prejudice against anglophones was the poisoned well of Quebec separatism.

Even admirers found the book hard to swallow. The novelist Yves Beauchemin called it a "waste of [Johnson's] talent.” Critics complained that his disdain for nationalism blinded him to the conditions that really did hold back French speakers before the Quiet Revolution.

The agonizingly close 1995 referendum did nothing to soften Mr. Johnson’s views. He became a leading proponent of the argument that Quebec had no right to unilaterally secede from Canada.

Many English speakers thrilled to his defiant message.

Alliance Quebec president William Johnson gestures as he testifies in a public hearing looking into Bill 99, the province's response to Ottawa's proposed law, in this file photo from Feb.15, 2000 at the Quebec legislature.

“You had a whole generation of people who had never had to learn French to make a very satisfactory living and had never had to deal with the apparatus of the state,” Mr. Fraser said.

Buoyed by this support, Mr. Johnson left journalism to head Alliance Quebec in 1998. The group was then seen as a moderate voice, and so was attacked by hardliners as “the lamb lobby.”

Mr. Johnson steered a more confrontational course. During one fundraiser he claimed that anglophones were being treated “like pariahs, like a contamination.” This new tack prompted half the board to resign.

There was an irony to his new role, of course: Mr. Johnson wasn’t just bilingual, he was a francophone, and indeed a francophile, besotted with Quebec’s French-language culture. His second wife, Carol Bream, whom he married in 1991, noted that he took her to a production of Michel Tremblay’s La maison suspendue on one of their first dates.

“People had misconceptions about him. ... He loved Quebec,” she said.

In the two decades after his stint in activism – he left the presidency of Alliance Quebec in 2000 – Mr. Johnson largely worked as a freelance writer, producing a well-timed biography of Stephen Harper in 2006, shortly before the Conservative leader became prime minister, and translating the first volume of Max and Monique Nemni’s intellectual biography of Pierre Trudeau.

William Johnson, president of Alliance Quebec, makes his way to appear before a parliamentary committee studying Bill C-20, on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, in this file photo from Feb. 24, 2000.

Until earlier this year, he was working on another book – about the Quebec nationalism he deplored, and which shaped his life.

Mr. Johnson leaves his wife; his children, Susannah Kate Johnson and Marc Laurier Johnson; two grandchildren; and two sisters, Jacqueline White and Johanne O’Toole.