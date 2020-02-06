 Skip to main content

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Delegation of premiers heading to Washington to talk trade with American counterparts

James McCarten
WASHINGTON
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe, centre, speaks to the media as Ontario Premier Doug Ford, left, and Quebec Premier Francois Legault look on during a meeting of the Council of the Federation, in Mississauga, Ont., on Dec. 2, 2019.

Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

A delegation of premiers will be in Washington this weekend to buttress cross-border business ties with their American counterparts, hedging their bets at the dawn of a new and uncertain era of managed North American trade.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe, this year’s chairman of the Council of the Federation, will lead a group of provincial leaders that includes Ontario Premier Doug Ford, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney, Quebec’s Francois Legault and Blaine Higgs, the premier of New Brunswick.

The premiers are taking part in the winter meeting of the National Governors Association, a three-day gathering beginning Friday where Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, chairman of the association this year, is billing his ongoing “Infrastructure: Foundation for Success” initiative as a centrepiece. Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland will also be there for meetings with U.S. officials on the margins of the conference.

Story continues below advertisement

Part of the group’s mission is to extend Canada’s gratitude for the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, the new North American trade pact that President Donald Trump signed into law last week that is awaiting ratification in the House of Commons.

But the other part will be a pre-emptive effort against a cyclical trade barrier that’s threatening a comeback in the age of the USMCA: Buy American, the protectionist element last resurrected by Barack Obama in a 2009 stimulus package designed to help the country dig out from the Great Recession.

“We can’t afford to stand back and wait,” Ford told an audience of business leaders last week in Toronto as he teased the Ontario government’s plans for a new trade agreement with Ohio aimed at improving access to markets and contracts.

Ohio alone represents about $2.5-billion in procurement opportunities, he added.

“We’re taking action because Buy American policies are hurting Ontario businesses and workers. We’ve been working with the federal government to ensure Canada is exempt from Buy American provisions at the federal level. Now we’re working on a made-in-Ontario solution that enables us to stand up for Ontario workers and businesses.”

Bloomberg News reported Tuesday that the White House is kicking the tires on a plan to pull out of a $1.7-trillion procurement agreement with members of the World Trade Organization, including Canada. The so-called Agreement on Government Procurement, like the old NAFTA, gives would-be Canadian bidders preferential access to government contracts. Those provisions were excluded from USMCA.

Buy American has been an ever-present problem for companies in Canada even with the World Trade Organization agreement, said Dan Ujczo, an international trade lawyer with Dickinson Wright in Columbus, Ohio. In other cases, such as defence contracts, there are self-standing agreements that remain intact, he added.

Story continues below advertisement

“However, the key is to have U.S. companies that rely on Canadian products in their supply chains to advocate,” Ujczo said.

“We did this during the Obama stimulus. It’s déjà vu all over again.”

Mark Agnew, director of international affairs for the Canadian Chamber of Commerce, said a U.S. pullout from the agreement would be “problematic,” given the fact that procurement is not covered by the USMCA. Whether or not Trump is serious remains an open question, but “given he has followed through on some threats, our view is to not dismiss it out of hand.”

New trade agreements notwithstanding, protectionist sentiment remains on the rise, Moe acknowledged Wednesday, making it critical to continue to engage with key trading partners on issues both within and outside the USMCA, such as the ever-present softwood lumber dispute.

“This is all the more reason for us – as the province of Saskatchewan and, I would say, as a nation of Canada – that we need to continue to engage with our markets,” he said.

“For Saskatchewan, that’s over 150 countries around the world; 55 per cent of our product does go to the U.S. All the more reason for us to be on the ground in those particular areas of interest.”

Story continues below advertisement

With files from Stephanie Taylor in Regina and Allison Jones in Toronto

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies