Delegation to press Ottawa over concerns of extradition agreement between Hong Kong and China

A Hong Kong delegation of pro-democracy politicians and activists is heading to Ottawa to urge the Canadian government to oppose the territory’s extradition amendments, which would allow people to be sent to China for trial.

Led by Hong Kong’s pro-democracy veteran Martin Lee, the founder of The Democratic Party, a team of five delegates is hoping to convince the Canadian government to speak out and draw attention to the pending amendments, which have raised concerns throughout the international community.

“We are hoping that every government that still supports the one-country, two-systems policy should speak up because otherwise, their own citizens could get in trouble,” Mr. Lee said in an interview.

“They should stand with us and call on the Hong Kong government to stop it.”

The extradition proposal, announced in February and expected to be enacted later this year, would grant Hong Kong’s chief executive the right to order suspects extradited to jurisdictions not covered by existing arrangements, including mainland China, on a case-by-case basis.

Hong Kong, a former British colony, was handed over to Chinese rule in 1997 under an agreement in which China promised it could retain its own laws, economic system and civil rights for 50 years.

Last month, the Canadian government stated it has raised “serious questions” with the Hong Kong government and is closely monitoring the situation.

Gloria Fung, who is the co-ordinator of the Hong Kong delegation’s trip, said the team is going to have meetings with Canadian government officials and leaders of various federal parties, but would not disclose who exactly they will meet with, citing concern over “unnecessary inference.”

Other members of the team are former Hong Kong legislator Lee Cheuk-yan; veteran journalist Mak Yin-ting; former lawmaker James To; and activist Nathan Law, who was a leader of the city’s mass pro-democracy protests in 2014, dubbed the Umbrella Movement.

Ms. Fung, who is also president of the Toronto-based advocacy group Canada-Hong Kong Link, argued the extradition amendments would jeopardize not only the security of Hong Kong people but also an estimated 300,000 Canadians residing and doing business there.

Ms. Mak said once such a bill is passed, the one-country, two-systems status will diminish more rapidly and the fate of human rights in Hong Kong will become more concerning.

The proposal has triggered anxiety among Canadians who have ties with Hong Kong and are worried they could face arbitrary arrest if they are physically in the territory.

A spokesman for the security bureau of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government said in an e-mail to The Globe and Mail on Saturday that the proposed amendments do not pinpoint any particular jurisdictions that the amendments would cover, and added that they will not affect any long-term agreements in force, including ones entered into between Hong Kong and Canada.

The e-mail said that all existing human rights and other safeguards provided for in the current legislation will be maintained even if the amendments pass, including protection from the death penalty.

After visiting Canada, the delegation will head south to the United States. According to Ms. Fung, the delegates will attend a congressional hearing in Washington.

The U.S. State Department issued a statement recently saying the United States is paying close attention to the proposed legal changes.

The U.S. Congressional Executive Commission on China, which was created in 2000 to monitor China’s compliance with international human-right standards, expressed “serious concerns” over the proposed amendments to Hong Kong’s extradition laws.

“If approved, [they] will erode Hong Kong’s reputation as a centre of commerce governed by the rule of law. The people of Hong Kong and foreigners residing in Hong Kong – including 85,000 Americans – must be protected from a criminal justice system in mainland China that is regularly employed as a tool of repression,” read a press release posted on the commission’s website.