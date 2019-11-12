 Skip to main content

Canada

Delivery of navy’s first Arctic and offshore patrol ship delayed until 2020

HALIFAX
The Canadian Press
Two of the three mega-blocks of the future Canadian naval ship HMCS Harry DeWolf are seen at the Halifax Shipyard, in a July 18, 2017, file photo.

Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

The delivery date for the navy’s first Arctic and offshore patrol ship has again been pushed back.

The original plan was to have Irving Shipbuilding in Halifax deliver the ship in 2018, but in August that date was pushed to the end of 2019.

However, Irving Shipbuilding released a statement Tuesday saying the new ship, HMCS Harry DeWolf, will be delivered during the first three months of 2020.

The company says it had always intended to “revisit” the delivery deadline, given the fact it is building a newly designed ship with a new supply chain, a new shipyard and a new and growing workforce.

Irving spokesman Sean Lewis says the ship will be the largest naval vessel built in Canada in more than 50 years.

Lewis says four of the Harry DeWolf-class of vessels are currently under construction, and the navy expects to accept delivery of a total of six ships.

