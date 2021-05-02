Delta, B.C. shooting victim identified as corrections officer; police hunt for a motive

Open this photo in gallery A tarp covers the windshield of a vehicle that crashed after a shooting near a busy shopping centre, in Delta, B.C., on May 1, 2021. DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

A provincial corrections officer has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting in Delta, B.C.

Delta Police say in a news release they are considering the daylight shooting outside the Scottsdale Centre mall Saturday to be targeted based on behaviour by the suspects, but the motive is not known.

They say investigators are looking at all angles, including that it was a case of mistaken identity, that it related to the man’s personal life or that it was linked to his occupation.

Police say they are in contact with other law enforcement partners about possible links to other incidents in Metro Vancouver, but they have not determined if it is linked to gang conflict.

No arrests have been made, but a suspect vehicle linked to the shooting was discovered burned in Burnaby, B.C., on Saturday.

The victim has been identified as Bikramdeep Randhawa, 29, of Surrey, B.C.

“Our thoughts are with the victim’s family and friends, as they now start to deal with their loss,” Insp. Guy Leeson says in the statement.

Some shoppers at the mall were on lockdown for more than two hours while investigators collected evidence at the scene Saturday.

A large portion of the parking lot was cordoned off by police tape overnight and the police department thanks drivers for their patience after releasing the crime scene Sunday.

