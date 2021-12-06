B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix says the Delta variant is disproportionately affecting those in the province who haven’t been vaccinated against COVID-19.DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

British Columbia’s health minister says there’s been a lot of attention paid to the new Omicron COVID-19 variant, but the focus should remain on the Delta variant because it continues to have a “profound impact” on people who are not vaccinated in the province.

Adrian Dix says the Delta variant is disproportionately affecting those who haven’t been vaccinated, including most of the more than 150 people who have been moved from the Northern Health authority to southern hospitals.

He says the transfers are weighing down the health-care system because many of those people were in critical condition and require teams of health-care workers at every stage of their transport.

The minister says more than 50 per cent of people over 70 have received their booster shots, which equates to about 500,000 doses.

He says 38 per cent of children aged five to11 have been registered for their first vaccine and about 84 per cent of those who have registered have received an invitation to book a shot.

Dix says the announcement that a pharmaceutical company is making an oral COVID-19 antiviral pill in Canada is good news because it will help those with moderate to severe symptoms, but it still shouldn’t replace a vaccination.

