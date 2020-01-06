 Skip to main content

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Democrat demands answers after American and Canadian-Iranians reportedly delayed, questioned at border

WASHINGTON
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

In this Oct. 9, 2019, file photo, traffic enters Canada from the United States at the Peace Arch Border Crossing, in Blaine, Wash. Len Saunders, an immigration lawyer based near the border in Blaine, Wash., says several of his clients – some born in Canada, all of them of Persian descent – were held up for hours and subjected to intensive, personal questioning while trying to re-enter the United States.

Elaine Thompson/The Associated Press

American lawmakers from Washington state are demanding answers following reports that Americans and Canadians of Iranian descent were delayed for hours at the Canada-U.S. border over the weekend.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal says she believes the delays were a direct result of fallout from the U.S. air strike in Baghdad last week that killed a top Iranian general, triggering vows of retaliation and an outpouring of outrage in the Middle East.

Jayapal hosted a news conference in Seattle with Negah Hekmati, a Seattle-area interior designer and mother of two, who was held up at the border for five hours on Saturday on her way home from a family holiday in Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

Len Saunders, an immigration lawyer based near the border in Blaine, Wash., says several of his clients – some born in Canada, all of them of Persian descent – were held up for hours and subjected to intensive, personal questioning while trying to re-enter the United States.

Saunders says when he visited the facility later that day, he saw between 75 and 100 people waiting to be processed at the Peace Arch crossing.

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol has denied that Iranian-Americans were being detained or denied entry due to their country of origin, but acknowledges operating under an “enhanced posture” at points of entry due to the “current threat environment.”

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies