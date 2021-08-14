Demonstrators take to streets of Montreal to protest upcoming vaccine passport

Thousands of protesters are marching in Montreal today against Quebec’s decision to impose a vaccine passport across the province in the Fall.
Premier François Legault has said his government will be implementing a vaccine passport system starting Sept. 1 to control access in settings with a high degree of contact, such as festivals, bars, restaurants and gyms.
Protesters gathered in downtown Montreal are calling on the government to hold a public debate and revoke its decision on the vaccine passport.
Quebec opposition parties denounced the provincial government’s refusal to hold a debate on Thursday, saying it reflects a larger problem with its use of emergency powers.
The association behind today’s rally, Quebec Debout, has been known to protest COVID-19 public health measures.
One of the event’s coordinators, Jonathan Hamelin, says protests will continue as long as Quebec censors debates.