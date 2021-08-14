Demonstrators take to streets of Montreal to protest upcoming vaccine passport

Open this photo in gallery People participate in a demonstration in Montreal, Sunday, December 20, 2020, protesting measures implemented by the Quebec government to help stop the spread of COVID-19. The COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Thousands of protesters are marching in Montreal today against Quebec’s decision to impose a vaccine passport across the province in the Fall.

Premier François Legault has said his government will be implementing a vaccine passport system starting Sept. 1 to control access in settings with a high degree of contact, such as festivals, bars, restaurants and gyms.

Protesters gathered in downtown Montreal are calling on the government to hold a public debate and revoke its decision on the vaccine passport.

Quebec opposition parties denounced the provincial government’s refusal to hold a debate on Thursday, saying it reflects a larger problem with its use of emergency powers.

The association behind today’s rally, Quebec Debout, has been known to protest COVID-19 public health measures.

One of the event’s coordinators, Jonathan Hamelin, says protests will continue as long as Quebec censors debates.