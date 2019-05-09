 Skip to main content

Dennis King sworn in as 33rd premier of Prince Edward Island

Dennis King sworn in as 33rd premier of Prince Edward Island

GEORGETOWN, P.E.I.
The Canadian Press
Dennis King has been sworn in as premier of Prince Edward Island.

The Tory leader and his new eight member cabinet were sworn in today by Lt.-Gov. Antoinette Perry during a ceremony held at the Kings Playhouse in Georgetown, P.E.I.

King, the Island’s 33rd premier, also assumes ministerial responsibilities for Intergovernmental Affairs, Indigenous Relations, and Acadian and Francophone Affairs.

King says the success of the province during his minority government’s mandate will be judged by the level of commitment of all three parties to work together.

The Tories won 12 seats in the April 23 election, while the Green party won eight and the Liberals six, creating the first minority outcome in a P.E.I. election since 1890.

King, a former political staffer and communications consultant, was chosen to lead the Tories only three months ago.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
