Canada Dennis Oland’s retrial delayed by ‘unexpected legal issue’

Dennis Oland’s retrial delayed by ‘unexpected legal issue’

SAINT JOHN, N.B.
The Canadian Press

The second-degree murder trial of Dennis Oland has been postponed for a day while lawyers on both sides address unspecified issues behind closed doors.

Evidence had been expected to get underway in the high-profile trial of Oland, who is accused of bludgeoning his multimillionaire father to death in 2011.

But the judge presiding over the case said an “unexpected legal issue” has arisen, although he did not specify what that might be.

The 50-year-old Oland has pleaded not guilty in the death of 69-year-old Richard Oland on July 6, 2011.

It is estimated the Saint John, N.B., trial will take at least four months.

In a statement released Monday, the Oland family said they support Dennis Oland and are confident he will be cleared.

He was charged in 2013 and originally stood trial in 2015, but the verdict in that trial was overturned on appeal in 2016 and a new trial ordered.

Richard Oland was a former executive at Moosehead, Canada’s oldest independent brewery, until he had a falling out over control of the family-owned business and left in the early 1980s.

