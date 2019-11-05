 Skip to main content

Derek Stepan’s overtime goal lifts Arizona Coyotes over Edmonton Oilers 3-2

Shane Jones
Edmonton
The Canadian Press
Arizona Coyotes players celebrate a goal by Michael Grabner (40) against the Edmonton Oilers during first period NHL action in Edmonton, on Monday November 4, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

Derek Stepan scored in overtime as the Arizona Coyotes came away with a 3-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Monday.

Stepan took a feed from Nick Schmaltz and picked the corner 2:01 into the extra period.

Michael Grabner and Carl Soderberg also scored for the Coyotes (9-4-1), who are 8-2-0 in their past 10 games.

Connor McDavid and Gaetan Haas responded for the Oilers (10-4-2), who had a two-game winning streak snapped.

The Oilers only needed 91 seconds to get on the scoreboard as McDavid had a highlight-reel goal, undressing Coyotes defenceman Oliver Ekman-Larsson and blowing past goalie Darcy Kuemper to record his seventh goal of the season.

Grabner beat Oilers starter Mikko Koskinen stick side with a wrist shot to tie the game 1-1 for Arizona 3:30 into the first period.

Soderberg took advantage of a turnover by Edmonton defender Joel Persson to make it 2-1 for the Coyotes before the midway mark of the game, beating Koskinen high to the glove side.

Haas tied it up with 4:41 left in the third period. He tipped a Matt Benning shot past Kuemper for his first career NHL goal, forcing overtime.

The Coyotes are in Calgary to face the Flames on Tuesday while the Oilers remain home to take on the defending Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues on Wednesday.

Notes: It was the first of four meetings between the two Pacific Division rivals, with each team winning both of their games on the road against each other last year. Edmonton has struggled with the Coyotes for quite some time, coming into the game with just seven wins in regulation against Arizona in their last 45 games… Kuemper entered the game having only allowed three goals on one occasion out of nine games this season… It was Oilers head coach Dave Tippett’s first game against his old Coyotes squad, who he coached for eight seasons (2009-10 to 2016-17)… Alex Chiasson got an opportunity on the top line with Draisaitl and McDavid in an attempt to jumpstart his production. but was replaced by Sam Gagner as the game went on.

