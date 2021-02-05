Details on reopening of Ontario’s economy to be announced next week, McNaughton says

Open this photo in gallery Ontario Labour Minister Monte McNaughton sits in the legislature, in Toronto, on Sept. 14, 2020. Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

Ontario’s labour minister says Premier Doug Ford will announce details on reopening the province’s economy next week.

Monte McNaughton did not provide further specifics, but his comments come as the province’s current state of emergency is set to expire on Tuesday.

Ford and his cabinet are meeting today to discuss the government’s options surrounding the emergency order.

Ontario’s Solicitor General’s office says no decisions have been made regarding whether to end or extend the emergency order.

A provincial lockdown was imposed in late December and was followed by the state of emergency and a stay-at-home order that took effect Jan. 14 as COVID-19 rates surged.

Cases have since declined, although public health officials have said the spread of more contagious variants of COVID-19 are a concern.

The large number of COVID-19 infections in some places makes it more likely for new variants of the virus to emerge. Science Reporter Ivan Semeniuk explains how vaccines may not be as effective against these new strains, making it a race to control and track the spread of variants before they become a dangerous new outbreak. The Globe and Mail

