A real estate development company is pledging to match donations of up to $75-million to a hospital network based in Mississauga, for a potential grand total of $150-million.

Orlando Corp., a Mississauga-based industrial real estate developer, said it would donate up to $75-million to Trillium Health Partners and Trillium Health Partners Foundation, matching up to $75-million in donations from the community over the next 10 years, with payments made annually, the hospital network announced on Wednesday.

The money will contribute to the creation of the new Peter Gilgan Mississauga Hospital, located in Peel Region west of Toronto, set to become the largest in Canada with more than 950 beds. It also includes a plan for a two-floor, in-patient mental-health unit with 100 beds, which will also offer out-patient services.

The new hospital will replace the aging Mississauga Hospital and will be triple the size. Of the $75-million donation, $50-million would go toward the new hospital, $15-million to research and innovation as part of the Institute for Better Health, and $10-million for a new in-patient mental-health facility.

“This is a transformational gift that will change the course of what we are trying to do here,” Karli Farrow, president and chief executive officer of Trillium Health Partners, said at the announcement on Wednesday. “No other hospital will face more demand over the next 20 years.”

Ontario Premier Doug Ford called the pledge “historic” and said it will help meet the health care needs of fast-growing Peel Region. Trillium serves 2.2 million people at three hospital sites: Credit Valley Hospital, Mississauga Hospital and Queensway Health Centre. Mr. Ford praised Orlando’s decision to match $75-million in additional donations.

“Let’s start pouring in the donations to Trillium,” the Premier said. “Thank you for your incredible donation and commitment to Ontario, your generosity cannot be overstated.”

Mr. Ford also paid tribute to Michelle DiEmanuele, the former CEO of Trillium Health Partners who was temporarily seconded in June, 2021, to work as the head of Ontario’s public service and the Premier’s deputy minister, as a “true visionary” who thought of the idea years ago.

Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie said the gift will “get shovels in the ground for Canada’s largest hospital, invest in research and innovation, and ensure that our residents have better access to mental-health care and supports in the province.”

Orlando Corp. is Canada’s largest privately owned industrial real estate developer and landlord. The company has previously donated $50-million to the Scarborough Health Network’s Birchmount Hospital and $25-million to the University of Toronto’s Scarborough Academy of Medicine and Integrated Health.

Orlando Corp. president Blair Wolk said the company is making the pledged donation in honour of staff and their families.

“Health care and in particular the quality of care received in hospitals has an immense impact on people’s lives. … We are absolutely delighted that this donation will benefit all families in the western Greater Toronto Area,” he said.

The largest single donation to a hospital was $105-million from Peter Gilgan and the Peter Gilgan Foundation, also to Trillium Health Partners. Mr. Gilgan is the founder of Mattamy Homes, the largest privately owned home builder in North America.