Canada Dillon Dube leads the charge as Flames sink Sharks 6-4

Dillon Dube leads the charge as Flames sink Sharks 6-4

Darren Haynes
Calgary, Alberta, Canada
The Canadian Press
San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane (right) checks Calgary Flames winger Dillon Dube on Sept. 18, 2019. Dube had a goal and an assist as the Flames won 6-4.

Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

Dillon Dube had a goal and an assist to lead the Calgary Flames to a 6-4 win over the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday in NHL pre-season action.

Sean Monahan, Alan Quine, Adam Ruzicka, Derek Ryan and Johnny Gaudreau, credited with an empty netter when Tony Sund accidentally knocked the puck into his own net, also scored for Calgary.

The Flames improve to 2-1-0 in the pre-season.

Manuel Wiederer had a pair of goals for San Jose. Lean Bergmann and Ivan Chekhovich also scored as the Sharks fell to 0-2-0.

Considered one of the Flames top prospects, Dube got a chance to play on Calgary’s top line. With Elias Lindholm sitting out, the 21-year-old lined up on his off wing, alongside left-winger Johnny Gaudreau and centre Sean Monahan.

Dube took advantage of the opportunity early. On his third shift, it was his touch-pass that sprung Gaudreau into the Sharks end and he slid the puck over to Monahan, who buried a wrist shot into the top corner.

Dube then scored a slick goal himself in the second period, although not with his high-profile line-mates. Halfway through a line change, Dube was set up in front by journeyman forward Byron Froese, and on a neat move to his forehand, he tucked the puck behind Bibeau making it 5-3.

It was a tough night for the two goaltenders. Bibeau and Jon Gillies, both 25, with a combined nine years of AHL experience already, do not figure to be part of their club’s NHL plans for 2019-20.

Bibeau made 16 saves, as did Gillies.

After falling behind 1-0 on the first shot against by San Jose, Calgary bounced back with a pair of goals less than 90 seconds apart to take the lead. First it was Monahan. Quine made it 2-1 at 8:32 when from in tight, he made several moves in close, before tucking the puck through Bibeau’s pads.

After the Sharks tied it 2-2, the Flames opened up a two-goal cushion when Ruzicka was sprung on a breakaway by fellow Slovak, Martin Popsisil, and scored on a nice shot. Thirty seconds later, Ryan’s pass attempt redirected in off a Sharks stick.

