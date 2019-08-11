Discovery of bodies police believe to be B.C. fugitives allows Gillam, Fox Lake communities to exhale again

Open this photo in gallery A family bonfire on a beach at Stephens Lake near Gillam, Manitoba on the Friday evening after RCMP said they found the remains of B.C. murder suspects Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod. Melissa Tait/The Globe and Mail

For two weeks, a makeshift community centre made of wooden beams and an orange tarp served as a gathering place to assuage residents’ fears as a manhunt for two homicide suspects fixated on the wilderness surrounding Fox Lake Cree Nation in Manitoba.

When a strong wind tore the centre down on Thursday, a day after two bodies were found in the brush near the Nelson River, elder Linda Neckoway saw it as signal. The time had come to start healing.

“It was a sign of a big change for us. You got to listen to that, to the skies, to the winds,” she said outside her home Saturday.

Story continues below advertisement

The Bird reserve of Fox Lake Cree Nation, with a population of about 200, was the closest community to the intense manhunt for fugitives Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod, suspected of killing three people in Northern B.C. last month.

The RCMP scoured the vast wilderness encircling Bird and the larger community of Gillam, about 55 kilometres away. The police search appeared to hit an impasse and the manhunt was scaled back, leaving residents unsure of whether they were safe to venture out of their homes and into the dense northern Manitoba bush to hunt, fish and pick berries.

The discovery on Wednesday of two bodies police believe are those of Mr. Schmegelsky, 18, and Mr. McLeod, 19, has allowed the communities of Fox Lake and Gillam to exhale again, Gillam Mayor Dwayne Forman said.

“We don’t have to worry about them coming out of the bush and possibly hurting one of our community members,” Mr. Forman said. “We don’t have to worry about that anymore. That fear, that element is gone.”

While the fear is gone, it will take time to move past the anxiety of the past few weeks, the mayor said. During the manhunt, many residents were keeping their children at home and some were sleeping with hunting guns nearby. Some elders had barely left their homes.

“We’re talking to the elders about how they’re feeling. It’s a traumatic event for them because they experienced so much fear. These guys were armed and dangerous,” Ms. Neckoway said. “Recovery will take a little while.”

Manitoba RCMP said officers found the bodies about eight kilometres from where a Toyota RAV4 – that police believe the fugitives were driving – was set on fire in a ditch not far from the Bird reserve. Police have said they are confident the bodies are of the fugitives but are waiting for the results of autopsies.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Schmegelsky and Mr. McLeod of Port Alberni, B.C., are suspects in the deaths of American Chynna Deese, 24, and her 23-year-old Australian boyfriend Lucas Fowler, who were shot to death on the side of a Northern B.C. highway and found on July 15.

Four days later, the body of Vancouver resident Leonard Dyck, 64, a lecturer at the University of British Columbia’s botany department, was discovered on a road near Dease Lake, about 500 kilometres southwest of the hot springs. The pair was charged with second-degree murder in Mr. Dyck’s death, the cause of which has not been released.

Mr. Schmegelsky and Mr. McLeod were initially deemed missing by police and not declared suspects until after Mr. Dyck’s burnt Toyota was found near Bird. By then, the pair had travelled more than 3,000 kilometres.

In Bird on Saturday, Ms. Neckoway and a group of residents headed off into the bush to pick berries by the train tracks. At the home of Tamara and Billy Beardy – the couple who found the torched Toyota – children jumped outside on a trampoline as Ms. Beardy prepared bannock tacos. Slowly, the tension of the manhunt is easing.

Sharing circles are being planned in Bird to bring residents together to express their feelings – as they had in the makeshift community centre. Crisis workers from Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak remain in the community.

At some point, a ceremony will be held where the human remains and vehicle were found, Fox Lake Chief Walter Spence said at a community meeting in Gillam.

Story continues below advertisement

Ms. Neckoway expects medicine men will be brought in for the cleansing ceremony.

“When you have a ceremony like that, it helps your spirit move on in a good way and also their spirit to move on in a good way,” she said. “It helps you both to move on, instead of staying stuck where you are. It’s almost like a letting go ceremony.”

With a report from Melissa Tait in Gillam, Man.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.