Canada Discussions with government officials about compensation for Glen Assoun have begun, lawyer says

HALIFAX
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
A lawyer representing a Halifax man who was wrongfully convicted of murdering his former girlfriend says discussions with government officials about compensation for his client have begun.

Sean MacDonald says he and lawyer Phil Campbell are in talks with officials in the federal and provincial justice departments aimed at getting financial help for Glen Assoun.

Although there are no details about the exact nature of the compensation, MacDonald says the talks are a positive development and he believes both Nova Scotia Justice Minister Mark Furey and federal Justice Minister David Lametti are giving Assoun’s case the “priority it deserves.”

The 63-year-old Assoun was convicted in 1999 of the knifing murder of Brenda Way four years earlier.

He spent almost 17 years in prison and more than four years on bail before being exonerated earlier this year.

MacDonald says compensation is important for Assoun because he’s been living close to “abject poverty” since his release and has health problems related to his incarceration.

