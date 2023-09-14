Open this photo in gallery: Marti Maraden, then the Artistic Director of English Theatre for the National Arts Centre in Ottawa.Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

As a young classical actor, Marti Maraden possessed a sweet demeanour that often saw her typecast as ingenues: Miranda in The Tempest, Irina in Three Sisters, Roxanne in Cyrano de Bergerac. The sweetness was genuine, and Ms. Maraden retained it for decades afterwards in the far more demanding roles of director and artistic leader.

It was the beguiling front that hid a rapier-sharp intellect and an equally steely will.

“Richard Monette often referred to her lovingly as ‘the iron butterfly,’” said Stratford Festival veteran Lucy Peacock, quoting the festival’s late artistic director.

“She was strong-willed, with very strong principles,” added Benedict Campbell, whom Ms. Maraden directed as recently as 2022, in a well-received Drayton Entertainment revival of On Golden Pond. “Marti really lived her beliefs.”

It was that tough-mindedness that helped her carve out a directing career at a time when female theatre directors were still a small minority in Canada. But she blazed that trail in her own way, with nurturing, compassion and a deep love, not just of theatre, but of the people who created it.

That love was reciprocated. Ms. Peacock and Mr. Campbell were just two of the many actors and other theatre artists, in both Canada and the U.S., who were shattered to learn that Ms. Maraden had died. She had been visiting cousins in Uppsala, Sweden, over the summer when she was suddenly taken ill and hospitalized. She died of organ failure following emergency surgery on Aug. 31 at the age of 78.

Ms. Maraden left behind a legacy of superb performances and superbly directed productions. She was also a champion of new Canadian work, helping to found the Magnetic North Theatre Festival during her time as artistic director at the National Arts Centre.

What friends and associates remember, though, is “a great lady” who, in Ms. Peacock’s words, did everything “quietly, gracefully, respectfully, lovingly.” Or, as another colleague put it: “She gave us all a master class in humanity.”

Ms. Maraden was born Marti Kathleen Fredrickson on June 22, 1945, in El Centro, Calif., to Ole, a U.S. Marine who later became an industrial designer, and Mildred (Mickey) Fredrickson, a homemaker. In a 2019 interview with Intermission magazine, Ms. Maraden speculated that her father, who had served in the Second World War, suffered from undiagnosed PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder), which manifested itself in a destructive alcoholism that had a profound effect on his family. Mr. Campbell, who got to know her well in recent years, believes Ms. Maraden’s gentle nature was in part a reaction to her father’s cruelty. “I got the feeling that at some point in her life she said, ‘I’m never going to be like that.’”

Growing up in the Minneapolis area, Marti Fredrickson attended Robbinsdale High School, where she found a refuge in the arts and discovered her vocation when, at 15, she played the title role in a production of The Diary of Anne Frank.

Another Frank, fellow aspiring actor Frank Maraden, entered her life a few years later, while the two were liberal-arts students at the University of Minnesota. The couple were married and continued to pursue their theatre studies at Michigan State University. In 1968, at the height of the Vietnam War, they fled north to Canada to avoid the draft.

The Maradens spent the first few years in Vancouver, establishing themselves as actors on the local scene – and appearing in the beloved CBC television series The Beachcombers – until both were picked to join the Stratford Festival in Ontario. In her first Stratford season, in 1974, Ms. Maraden made an immediate impression, hailed as “a young actress of enormous promise” for her performance as Katharine in Love’s Labour’s Lost.

In the following seasons, under new artistic director Robin Phillips, Ms. Maraden fulfilled that promise. She played Olivia to Brian Bedford’s Malvolio in Twelfth Night, Ophelia to the Hamlets of Mr. Monette and Nicholas Pennell (who alternated in the role) and, most memorably, was the youngest sister, Irina, to Martha Henry’s Olga and Maggie Smith’s Masha in John Hirsch’s celebrated 1976 production of Chekhov’s Three Sisters.

After the 1979 season, the Maradens relocated to New York, where Mr. Maraden continued to act, both in theatre and films (he died tragically in 1989, at the age of 44). Ms. Maraden, however, was soon back in Canada, where she joined the Shaw Festival company in 1982. Her roles over seven seasons included Roxanne to Heath Lamberts’s Cyrano in Cyrano de Bergerac – a box-office blockbuster that later transferred to Toronto’s Royal Alexandra Theatre – Cleopatra in Caesar and Cleopatra and Wendy in Peter Pan.

Although she continued to win praise, Ms. Maraden, now entering her 40s, was increasingly dissatisfied with acting. “I think she got to a point where she didn’t want to do it anymore,” Mr. Campbell said. “She’d been pushed into playing ingenues way past the time that she wanted to be playing them. She wanted to do something a little more challenging.”

Ms. Maraden had already tried some directing, under Eric Steiner’s mentorship at Toronto’s Equity Showcase, and Shaw artistic director Christopher Newton gave her a chance to do more. In her time at the festival, she co-directed or directed three plays, culminating in her delightful staging of Shaw’s Getting Married in 1989.

The following year, she was back at Stratford – this time as a director. There, she quickly made her mark, helming the festival’s first production of Michel Tremblay’s Les Belles-Soeurs, featuring the powerhouse trio of Susan, Janet and Anne Wright, in 1991. She would go on to direct a string of Shakespeare plays, from Love’s Labour’s Lost to Macbeth and The Merchant of Venice, with such rising stars as Ms. Peacock and Seana McKenna. And in 1994, she tenderly guided a teenage Sarah Polley, already a television star on Road to Avonlea, in her first stage performance, in Alice Through the Looking-Glass.

In her book of essays, Run Towards the Danger, Ms. Polley described Ms. Maraden as “one of a kind,” an “empathetic, joyful director” who “put a kid’s well-being before her play.” Director Mary Vingoe, who worked with Ms. Maraden later at Ottawa’s National Arts Centre, said that was typical of her: “She prioritized the people over the art. She was extremely caring.”

In the 1991 Stratford season, Ms. Maraden had a smash success with the world premiere of Elliott Hayes’s Homeward Bound, which went on to tour nationally. However, she was still associated primarily with the classics when, in 1997, she left the festival to take over the artistic directorship of the NAC’s English Theatre section. At the NAC, she would soon rectify that perception, directing such homegrown hits as Carol Shields’s Thirteen Hands and Stephen Massicotte’s Mary’s Wedding.

Most significantly, under her watch the NAC launched the ambitious Magnetic North, which was set up to showcase the work of Canada’s indie theatre creators, both in Ottawa and, on alternating years, in other cities across the country.

“She was very much a visionary for that festival,” said Ms. Vingoe, whom Ms. Maraden hired as Magnetic North’s first artistic director. “She put her heart and soul into it.”

Ms. Maraden was also a keen talent-spotter. In 2000, she caught a young Tom Rooney’s work at Alberta Theatre Projects in Calgary and saw his potential as a classical actor. She invited him to the NAC and cast him as the lead in Ibsen’s An Enemy of the People, Shakespeare’s The Winter’s Tale and Hamlet.

“I owe a lot to Marti, she gave me all these amazing opportunities,” said Mr. Rooney, who is now a star of the Stratford and Shaw festivals. “She would champion people and she was very loyal to them,” he added. “That’s why she had so many friends.”

Her generous nature also informed her approach to plays. “She brought an understanding of humanity to all the characters,” Mr. Rooney said. “I remember playing Leontes for her in The Winter’s Tale, who goes through this terrible episode of jealousy, and yet she felt so much compassion and concern for him. She understood that humans are all flawed and they all struggle. She’d had some struggles in her own life and I think that taught her a lot.”

Ms. Maraden later brought Mr. Rooney to Stratford when she became co-artistic director of the festival in 2008. That brief tenure proved to be the stormiest experience of her professional career. She was meant to share the artistic directorship with Des McAnuff and Don Shipley, with Antoni Cimolino as general director. However, the so-called triumvirate proved untenable for Mr. Shipley and Ms. Maraden, who both resigned prior to the season’s opening. In a statement published in The Globe and Mail, Ms. Maraden claimed a dispute over artistic decision-making led to the rift.

Despite the turmoil, Ms. Maraden directed one of that season’s most exciting productions, a staging of Euripides’s The Trojan Women with a stellar cast that included Ms. Henry, Ms. McKenna and Yanna McIntosh. Her 2010 production of The Winter’s Tale would be her last for the festival.

By then, she had found another outlet for her expertise at the Chicago Shakespeare Theater, where she made her debut in 2006 with an acclaimed Much Ado About Nothing. She followed it with Othello in 2008 and another mounting of her old favourite, Love’s Labour’s Lost, in 2017. Ms. Maraden had a gift for cutting through the verbal thickets of that lesser-known comedy and making it accessible, said CST’s recently retired artistic director Barbara Gaines. “She did a gorgeous job with it,” Ms. Gaines recalled. “The high school students absolutely adored it.”

Back in Canada, Ms. Maraden continued to direct both for major companies and emerging ones. In 2011, she oversaw the North American premiere of the British hit Calendar Girls for Winnipeg’s Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre and Toronto’s Mirvish Productions. That same year, Arkady Spivak, artistic producer of Talk is Free Theatre, coaxed her up to Barrie, Ont., to open the city’s new Mady Centre for the Performing Arts with the Russian comedy Do You Turn Somersaults? She returned in 2013 with an evening of Chekhov one-acts called The Sneeze. Both featured Ms. Peacock along with fellow Stratford actors.

Ms. Maraden also took the call when Alex Mustakas, head of Drayton Entertainment, needed help adding more dramatic fare to his playbill of musicals and revues. Ms. Maraden ended up directing 14 shows for Drayton, beginning with the thriller Sleuth in 2012 and including an outstanding 2019 revival of the courtroom drama Twelve Angry Men.

“She inspired us to challenge ourselves and our audiences,” said Mr. Mustakas, whose company programs seven theatres in smaller centres throughout southwestern Ontario. “She brought some of the finest dramatic actors to our venues, as well.” Among them was Mr. Campbell, who had worked with Ms. Maraden at the Stratford Festival in the 1990s.

Although no longer employed there, Ms. Maraden continued to live in Stratford, in a cozy duplex on Water Street – decorated in her favourite colour, red – where the door was always open to friends and colleagues. “You could drop in anytime, unannounced,” Ms. Peacock said. “She was the mother, the auntie, the sister, the granny for all of us.”

Ms. Maraden leaves her sister, Dana; brother, Lee Fredrickson; and her American and Scandinavian cousins.