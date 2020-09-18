DNA used to create composite sketch in search for mother of baby found dead in Saskatoon recycling bin

Police have taken a unique step of using DNA to create a composite sketch of the mother of a dead infant found in a Saskatoon recycling bin.

Officers located the mother’s DNA in a bag with the newborn girl, when the body was found in the industrial bin in November 2019.

Open this photo in gallery A composite sketch of a woman created by using DNA is shown in this undated handout photo. HO/The Canadian Press

It was submitted to a company based in the United States, which provides predictions of human appearance from genetic material.

Police say that analysis helped create a sketch of a woman with light brown skin, hazel or brown eyes, black hair and a few freckles.

It also found that the woman is largely of Indigenous ancestry, with some heritage from Europe and East Asia.

Police say they are searching for the mother, as they are concerned for her mental health.

“After months of investigation, the Saskatoon Police Service is turning to science in a new way in hopes of bringing a file to conclusion,” police said in a news release on Friday.

Investigators have said they believe the baby was born in a different location before she was placed in the bin.

Police previously released a stock photo of a very distinct purple, orange and blue reusable shopping bag in which the baby was found.

