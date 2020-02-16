 Skip to main content

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Doctors and Alberta government consider options after mediation for new deal fails

Edmonton
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

The president of the Alberta Medical Association says the organization will be reaching out to the province’s health minister after mediation in talks on a new master agreement failed.

Christine Molnar says in a statement released Saturday that the association hopes to discuss with Health Minister Tyler Shandro “a way forward that will satisfy the needs of Albertans and treat physicians fairly.”

Late last month the Alberta government and physicians brought in a mediator to help break a logjam in talks to replace the current contract, which expires at the end of March.

Story continues below advertisement

The master agreement encompasses the broad relationship between doctors and the government, including working conditions and compensation.

On Friday, the province released a statement announcing the voluntary mediation was unsuccessful and that the government will “carefully consider all options” at its disposal.

Alberta Health advised doctors last year that it planned to bring in new policies, including a major change that would affect how long a doctor must see a patient before tacking on an extra fee.

“Physicians are well aware that these are challenging times in our province, which is why it is more important than ever for government and physicians to work together in the best overall interests of patients,” Molnar said in her statement on Saturday.

“It is essential that physicians and government find a way forward to reach a respectful settlement that will meet the needs of Albertans.”

Shandro has said the government has the power to make the changes regarding the extra fees, but the association contends many of the modifications must be negotiated.

The province also wants to end double billing for overhead, scrap duplicate billing for diagnostic imaging and cap how many patients a doctor can see and bill for in a day.

Story continues below advertisement

Shandro said Friday that cost overruns are forecast to amount to $2 billion over the next three years.

“Any savings that will be achieved through our efforts to curtail costs of physician compensation will be reinvested into front-line services such as reducing surgical wait times, addressing mental health and addictions issues, and investing in continuing care,” he said.

“Our government believes we can address these priorities, while also keeping our hardworking and dedicated physicians amongst the highest paid in Canada.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 15, 2020.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies