 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Doctors group condemns protest at home of Saskatchewan’s top doctor

Stephanie Taylor
REGINA
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

An association representing physicians in Saskatchewan is denouncing a protest staged outside the home of the province’s chief medical health officer while an Alberta man has been charged with making threats against the Northwest Territories top doctor.

Police in Regina say officers responded to a report of a demonstration at Dr. Saqib Shahab’s house on Saturday and stayed until a handful protesters left.

The Saskatchewan Medical Association issued a statement Monday calling out those who took part.

Story continues below advertisement

Its president said the demonstrators’ behaviour amounted to harassment and intimidation of the province’s top doctor, who is a member of the association.

“Bringing a protest to Dr. Shahab’s private residence is absolutely unacceptable, and the SMA condemns these actions,” association president Dr. Barb Konstantynowicz said in the statement.

Premier Scott Moe called those who participated idiots. He directed anyone upset with the Saskatchewan Party government’s response to COVID-19 to contact his office or a provincial representative.

“Dr. Shahab will not let this incident distract him from continuing his important ongoing work and is unavailable for comment today,” Moe’s executive director of communications, Jim Billington, said in a statement.

“While appropriate steps are being taken to ensure the safety and security of Dr. Shahab, we are unable to provide information regarding security considerations.”

In the N.W.T., RCMP said Monday that a 28-year-old Alberta man had been charged with making threatening statements toward the chief public health officer Dr. Kami Kandola.

Police said threats were made over the phone Jan. 20 during a call to the Kandola’s office.

Story continues below advertisement

Police did not reveal the nature of the threats, but said they were concerning. Police say they launched an investigation after the call was received and took the man into custody Jan. 22.

Clinton Leussink is charged with intimidation and uttering threats. He is scheduled to appear in territorial court in Yellowknife Feb. 16.

Security has also been a concern for other top health officials in the country as they became the public faces of painful health restrictions.

Last fall, Quebec’s director of public health revealed he had been assigned a driver and a bodyguard because he had received threats. A small group of protesters had also appeared outside his home.

Dr. Bonnie Henry, British Columbia’s provincial health officer, said last fall that she had received death threats and had to have security at her house.

Earlier this month, Shahab was escorted to his vehicle by security at the Saskatchewan legislature because a small group of protesters was nearby. And last December, a man speaking at a rally against the province’s public health orders made a racist remark about the doctor, which drew rebukes from Moe and other leaders.

Story continues below advertisement

Moe has asked police to investigate whether the protest broke any laws, including breaches of any public health orders.

The Ministry of Justice said 28 charges have been laid under the Public Health Act since the end of last year.

A spokeswoman said five of the charges have led to convictions and two of the fines have been paid.

Thirteen are pending a court date. The ministry said the others were either withdrawn or jurisdiction was lost.

“The agency responsible for prosecuting a ticket decides whether it should proceed or not. That may be a police agency or a prosecutions service. A ticket may not proceed for several reasons,” spokeswoman Margherita Vittorelli said in an e-mail.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies