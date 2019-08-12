 Skip to main content

Canada Doctors need to embrace new technologies or be left behind, e-health innovator warns Canadian physicians

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Doctors need to embrace new technologies or be left behind, e-health innovator warns Canadian physicians

André Picard
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Doctors need to embrace and adapt to new technologies or face the very real possibility that the medical profession as we know it will disappear, a leading e-health innovator is warning.

“What if our very existence is threatened?” Dr. Alejandro Jadad, founder of the Centre for Global eHealth Innovation at University Health Network in Toronto, asked delegates at the Canadian Medical Association Health Summit.

He said technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, deep learning, blockchain, robotics, genomics, personalized medicine and more are fundamentally changing health-care delivery, and physicians need to adapt or be left behind.

Story continues below advertisement

Imagine a cream that contains nanobots that are released into the body and perform surgery or cure an infection without a patient going to the hospital.

“Do you need many years of medical training to apply the cream?” Dr. Jadad asked.

During a hospital stay a decade ago, Dr. Jadad had an epiphany, realizing that all the patients around him wanted the same thing – to not be in a health system that treats them “like a piece of meat on a production line” – and that’s what technology promises.

Instead of resisting technological innovation, physicians need to shift to easing the transition for their patients and provide what they really want – personalized, consumer-friendly care and connectedness.

“If we don’t create the future of medicine, others will do it,” Dr. Jadad said.

Dr. Alexandra Greenhill, a Vancouver family physician who is also the chief executive of Careteam Technologies, had a similar warning about embracing technology or being overrun by it.

“AI is coming. The only choice we have is: Does it happen to us or with us?” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

But she said that all technologies need “human input and insight,” particularly for setting priorities and co-ordinating care.

Dr. Mark Dermer, medical director and a telemedicine physician at Dialogue, said what patients really want from technology is more control over their health and better access to care.

“It’s all about access,” he said.

Dr. Dermer said that, in the very near future, the large majority of medical visits will be taking place online and “it won’t just be the stereotypical millennial with a smartphone, it will be people of all ages.”

Dr. Onil Bhattacharyya, a senior scientist at the Women’s College Research Institute, said there are a number of technological building blocks that need to be implemented: virtual care, remote monitoring, care co-ordination platforms, etc., all of which can improve access and reduce costs.

The challenge is to ensure that everyone can access those technologies equitably, he said.

Story continues below advertisement

The other challenge is to shift power and money from turf-protecting institutions into the community, where there is greater appetite for innovation, and much opportunity for impact, said Dr. Samir Sinha, director of geriatrics at Mount Sinai and University Health Network in Toronto.

“Sixty per cent of hospital days are frail seniors. They’re in hospital because they don’t have services in the community,” and embracing technology can change that, he said.

The conference heard, time and time again, that patients are keen on technology but physicians tend to be reluctant to adopt new technologies, even those as simple as using e-mail to communicate with patients, but there are also a lot of institutional barriers.

Salim Ismail, an entrepreneur and technology strategist, likened the attitude of health-care administrators to that of the Royal Navy back when sailors were ravaged by scurvy.

“It took them 50 years to admit that feeding sailors lemons could prevent scurvy. We have a lot of simple solutions like that that aren’t being adopted,” he said.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter