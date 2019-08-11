Dog allegedly stolen from Toronto Humane Society returned

The Toronto Humane Society says a dog that had been reported stolen is back in their care.
Toronto police had been looking for a man accused of stealing the pup from the shelter after allegedly visiting the facility three times over the past week.
They say the man went back on Friday and allegedly took the 10-month-old retriever-hound mix.
But the shelter tweeted Sunday that the story has a happy ending – Milo the dog was returned.
They say their medical team checked on the dog, and he’s in good shape.
The shelter thanked everyone who helped to spread the word.
