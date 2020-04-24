Domestic assault may have preceded Nova Scotia mass shooting, RCMP say

Open this photo in gallery Visitors to a roadside memorial pays their respects in Portapique, N.S. on Friday, April 24, 2020. The Canadian Press

Nova Scotia RCMP say the the deadliest mass shooting in the country’s history began when the gunman assaulted his common-law wife, and that she escaped into the woods before he went on his bloody rampage.

It’s the first time a detailed account of the killings has been released by police, who are investigating 22 homicides committed over a huge swath of rural Nova Scotia by a 51-year-old denturist who had a collection of guns and former police vehicles.

RCMP Supt. Darren Campbell, the officer in charge of support services for the Nova Scotia RCMP, said the woman has become a “significant key witness” in their investigation, and that she’s been cooperating while she recovers from injuries she received that night.

Among the information revealed for the first time is that police believe the long guns used by the killer were obtained in the U.S., that his look-alike RCMP vehicle may have allowed him to escape a police perimeter, and – that he was only killed when police happened to stop at the same gas station where he was refuelling.

The RCMP also addressed criticism that a provincial emergency alert system was not used at any point during the manhunt that lasted more than 13 hours. How police shared information with the public while the killer was on the loose deserves to be scrutinized, Supt. Campbell said, adding that a full review is underway.

“I hear the families of those victims, we hear them full force. They every right to ask these questions, and they have every right to be angry,” he said. “Public trust is a cornerstone of our ability to do our job. The RCMP needs that trust.”

Supt. Campbell described a chaotic scene that met the officers who arrived at the rural beach community of Portapique before 10:30 p.m. Saturday night. First they found a man whose car had been shot as the gunman sped past him, then they discovered a grim setting. Homes were on fire, and 13 people were dead.

"Upon arriving, they located several people who were deceased, and lying in the roadway, and several structures fully engulfed in flames,” Supt. Campbell said.

The officer said police are still trying to understand motive, but one theory is that the gunman’s assault on his common-law wife may have been what sparked the attack.

“Obviously, as part of this investigation, that’s a consideration that we have. That could have been a catalyst,” he said. “But we’re open to all possibilities and we’re not excluding the possibility that there was any premeditation involved.”

The gunman managed to elude police until the following morning, when more 911 calls came in, this time about 60 kilometres away in the community of Wentworth. The gunman had killed three more people, and burned their home. He then shot a woman who was walking her dong along the nearby road, Supt. Campbell said.

As he continued on his rampage, the gunman appeared at a home in the Glenholme area, knocking on the door of a man and wife, who were hiding indoors. He left when they wouldn’t open the door, Supt. Campbell said. Then, about 45 km south in the village of Debert, witnesses described him stopping two vehicles, shooting and killing the drivers, Supt. Campbell said.

In Shubenacadie, he shot an RCMP officer who mistook the approaching fake police car for a real RCMP cruiser driven by a fellow officer. That officer was wounded and drove himself to a nearby hospital. A few minutes later, Const. Heidi Stevenson, a 23-year RCMP veteran, collided with the gunman’s vehicle and gunshots were exchanged.

“The gunman took Const. Stevenson’s life. He also took Cont. Stevenson’s sidearm and hr magazines,” Supt. Campbell said. “A passerby who stopped was fatally shot, and the gunman set both vehicles on fire.”

The killer, who did not have a firearms license but had a Canadian-registered registered handgun and several long guns obtained in the U.S., stole the man’s SUV and drove to a home of a nearby denturist, Gina Goulet, and killed her.

He changed clothes and moved his weapons over to her car. His rampage finally ended about 25 km away, when he stopped for gas at an Irving Big Stop, where an RCMP officer also happened to be refuelling.

“While he was at one of the gas pumps, one of our tactical officers refuel came to the gas station to refuel their vehicle,” Supt. Campbell said. “There was an encounter and the gunman was shot and killed by police.”

While he said police have not found a list of names on the killer, he said investigators were initially concerned the killer was targeting specific victims in their homes. During the manhunt, police contacting people who knew the gunman, informing them they may be in danger.

Some of the victims, particularly those in homes he drove to, were people who may have some kind of dispute with the gunman, he said.

“We were contacting individuals we believed could have been on a list,” Supt. Campbell said. “It’s very likely they were also people he might have had an issue with.”

